Spare your wallet this September with our checklist of FREE and inexpensive events happening around Vancouver this month.

From Car Free Days to Flats Fest, Vancouver Fringe and more. Here are over 20 low-cost, high-fun happenings you need to add to your calendar!

One-time-only events and activities

What: Flats Fest, presented by Low Tide Properties, is the perfect family-friendly event for your summer weekend. Attendees will enjoy live performances, an artisan market and Emily Carr University Marketplace, a kid’s zone with character appearances, a site-wide beverage garden, and food trucks.

Everyone is welcome to discover the Innovation Zone, showcasing exciting organizations working in South Flats, including the Centre for Digital Media, Vancouver Community College and Electronic Arts. There will even be free ice cream and cotton candy while supplies last.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: 565 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: RIOT Vancouver Sketch Comedy dives into the local issues, events and personalities that make the city unique and turns them into laughs at Hero’s Welcome. Sit in on a raucous city council session as topics like snowmageddons, bike lanes, and more are debated for your comedic delight.

When: September 1, 2024

Time: 8 to 10 pm

Where: Hero’s Welcome — 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $5

What: The Dutch Cultural Association of BC will hold its annual Dutch Street Market on the 500 block of Granville Street from August 31 to September 2.

The free Netherlandic cultural celebration features food vendors, live music, games, and more. Visitors will also enjoy a capsule exhibit from the world-famous Rijksmuseum, tulip bulbs, poffertjes, stroopwafels, Dutch licorice, art installations, and e-bike test drives on Granville.

When: August 31 to September 2, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: 500 Block Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Bookworms will be in page-turning paradise with the return of the huge Vancouver Public Library’s book sale this month.

Friends of the Vancouver Public Library is hosting its popular Fall Used Book Sale from September 5 to 8 at the VPL’s main branch at 350 West Georgia Street.

Head to the Alice McKay Room to discover over 30,000 books at bargain prices. In fact, titles start at just a toonie.

When: September 5 to 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Alice MacKay Room, Vancouver Public Library Central Branch – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: Softcover $2, Hardcover books $3, various prizes for CDs, DVDs and other items.

What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway.

British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains.

When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: Car Free Days draws thousands of attendees to enjoy entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. There are two events happening in the City of Vancouver this month, and best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 7 and 15, 2024

Time: Noon to 7 pm

Where: Commercial Drive – North Grandview Highway – 1st Avenue (September 7), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (September 15)

Cost: Free

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: September 12 to October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday, 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays, 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152nd Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

What: Canada’s largest addiction and mental health recovery festival is returning to New Westminster this month.

The 11th anniversary of Recovery Day BC will feature live entertainment including headliner Merkules, kids’ activities, food trucks, and an information fair with over 150 health and wellness booths.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: Noon to 5 pm

Where: 6th Avenue and 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

Cloudy with a Chance of Espresso Martini What: Learn how to spice up your espresso martini at BCLIQUOUR Park Royal. Enjoy a complimentary sampling of Cloud House and the signature espresso martini serve, plus receive a complimentary cocktail spoon with the purchase of a Cloud House bottle while supplies last.

When: September 6, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR Park Royal — 785 Park Royal N, West Vancouver

Cost: Free Polish Festival What: Polish Festival Vancouver returns for a milestone anniversary next month on the North Shore, so get ready to “Smacznego!” North Shore Polish Association Belweder presents the lively festivities on Saturday, September 7, at the Shipyards in Lower Lonsdale. The popular annual event features live entertainment, a marketplace, and plenty of mouthwatering dishes. When: September 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Shipbuilders Square and Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free Best Buy Canada’s Youth Tech Day What: Best Buy Canada’s biggest Geek Squad Academy event is coming to downtown Vancouver, and it’s the perfect opportunity for youth to get involved in hands-on STEM (that’s science, technology, engineering, and math) activities, check out interactive demos from some of the top tech brands, and win awesome prizes. Youth can pre-register for free three-hour STEM camps (am or pm), where participants will learn the basics of coding by programming a robot; get to practice and play various digital instruments on a tablet; and use their new skills to fix (and play!) a broken video game. Pre-registration is required for these camps, as space is limited, but there are also sweet ongoing activities that are fun for the whole family! When: September 7, 2024

Time: 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Vancouver Vegan Festival 2024 What: The Vancouver Vegan Festival returns to Kitsilano Beach Park with plant-based food and drink vendors, community booths, artisans, and more. The all-day event runs from 10 am to 8 pm and will feature a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more. Get ready to chow down on eats from Tera V Burger, Chickpea, Roasted Revolution, and more. When: September 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow What: The three-day immersive stɑl̓əw̓ Pow Wow, presented by stɑl̓əw̓ Arts and Cultural Society, is a huge Indigenous gathering of dance, song, and family celebration. The immersive three-day cultural experience will feature pow-wow drum groups and dance competitions, regalia and art, Indigenous artisans and food vendors, live entertainment, and more. When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: 7 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10:30 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 5:30 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: $10 for a daily pass, $20 for a weekend pass, and free for elders 60+ and children 5 and under. Purchase online Vancouver Queer Film Festival What: Vancouver Queer Film Festival is Western Canada’s largest queer arts event. Since 1988, the festival contextualizes and celebrates queer lives and experiences through online and in-person film screenings. This year will feature 97 projects from 27 countries showcasing the struggles, joys, and journeys of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. There will also be performances by local artists, post-screening Q&As, and more. When: September 11 to 22, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Venues across Vancouver and online screenings

Tickets: Various prices starting at $7, purchase online Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery What: Discover a whimsical children’s art gallery created for both children and grown-ups. Tombolo Pop-Up Children’s Art Gallery will showcase artwork from more than 70 young artists ages 3 to 10, each with their personal interpretations of the theme “Neighbourhood.” The event will also feature a reading corner, a crafts table, interactive activities, and more. When: September 13 to 15, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Dance Centre – 677 Davie Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation with proceeds going to Friends of the Vancouver Public Library. Register online MBCA Show & Shine at Mercedes-Benz Vancouver What: MBCA BC Section and Benzcouver are teaming up for their annual Show & Shine on Sunday, September 8. Everyone is invited to head to Mercedes-Benz Vancouver at 550 Terminal Avenue to see more than 150 show and feature vehicles. There will also be food and beverage vendors, live entertainment, and prizes for the best vehicles in the show. Admission is free for spectators, which has got our motors revving. When: September 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Mercedes-Benz Vancouver — 550 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: Free for spectators Vancouver Fringe Bar What: For the 11 days of the Vancouver Fringe, the Vancouver Fringe Bar features a variety of local bands and artists each night. Acts and activities include trivia challenges, paint and sips, live band karaoke, and more. When: September 5 to 15, 2024

Time: 5 pm to late (Monday to Friday), 3 pm to late (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: 1531 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free BC Culture Days 2024 What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more. When: September 20 to October 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free The Canine Library What: Canine Library is woofing it up at John Hendry Park, and participants can choose from various poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session. Cross & Crows Books will also be on-site with a selection of popular titles, and you can also participate in a poetry workshop led by the library’s soon-to-be-announced 2024 Writer In Residence. When: September 21, 2024

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park — 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Behind the Trout Lake Community Centre on the east side and along the path)

Cost: Free Shipyards Festival 2024 What: On September 21, The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink. At the bottom of Lonsdale, Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music as Yukon Blonde, Young Friend, Meltt, Black Pontiac, and more on two stages. There will also be a Family Zone, food trucks, and a variety of community and artisan vendors. When: September 21, 2024

Time: Noon to 10 pm (Festival), Noon to 8 pm (CN Rail Community Zone)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free VIFF Total Cinema Series What: One of our favourite movie theatres in Vancouver is reopening this month with major upgrades, and they’re welcoming audiences back with some timeless films. Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) is presenting Total Cinema until September 20. The celebratory series at VIFF Centre – Vancity Theatre will spotlight “everything that makes going to the movies special, with an eclectic selection of classic films that demand to be seen on the big screen.” Total Cinema is also a showcase of the many technological improvements completed inside the downtown theatre. When: Now until September 20, 2024

Time: Various times. See the full schedule online.

Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$16, with Three-Ticket Packs also available. Purchase online