Keep your wallet in your pocket this November with our list of 25 free and inexpensive events happening in Vancouver this month.

From the Circle Craft to a gigantic tree lighting to much more, you’ll be sure to have fun without breaking the bank.

One-time-only events and activities

What: Vancouver is about to get lit up by the returning Lumière Festival, and this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever!

Lumière’s 11th anniversary will feature spectacular art installations in the city’s West End and downtown core from Thursday, November 7, to Sunday, November 10. Guests will discover illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and much more from an acclaimed lineup of global artists. Best of all, the festivities are free to check out.

When: November 7 to 10, 2024

Where: Various locations in and around downtown Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Circle Craft is Western Canada’s largest craft fair and will showcase a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists from as far away as Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Shop for Indigenous-made items, traditional crafts made modern, packaged foods, bed and bath items, holiday gifts, and more for everyone on your list this year. And make sure to pick up something for yourself.

When: November 6 to 10, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online

What: The City of Surrey will host the 12th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 2 to 16 at one of its most popular green spaces. Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s 1 km garden walking loop.

The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace.

When: November 2 to 16, 2024 (closed on November 11)

Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes

Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Tickets: Free; register online. Walk-up guests may be admitted if space is available after pre-registered tickets are sold out.

What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this month, and festivities are free to check out.

The 28th annual Eastside Culture Crawl will take place from November 14 to 17 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 14 to 17, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope, and this year is kicking off with the return of the popular fireworks display.

St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998.

More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on Wednesday, November 27. And fireworks will commemorate the occasion on opening night.

When: November 27, 2024 (lights will be on display until January 3, 2025)

Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: A new holiday festival is coming to Metro Vancouver, and it promises to be an enchanting time for the whole family.

Noel Surrey will feature Santa’s castle, a Holly Jolly Hub with food trucks and beverages, bumper cars, and more.

There will also be plenty of interactive light displays and photo ops, including a 1 km accessible outdoor holiday light walk filled with illuminated see-saws, a frosty forest, a 150-foot light tunnel, and more.

When: November 28 to December 1, December 5 to 8, and December 12 to 23, 2024

Time: 4 to 10:30 pm

Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey

Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for children ages 6 and under. Pre-sale online

What: One of Canada’s largest celebrations of everything trains is returning to Vancouver this weekend, and fans of all ages are invited to come aboard.

Vancouver Train Expo is pulling into the PNE Forum on November 2 and 3 for a full weekend of interactive activities. The annual event is open to model train enthusiasts, new railway hobbyists, and guests looking for a fun day out with family and friends.

When: November 2 and 3, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for youth ages 6 to 15. Family pack of tickets are also available. Purchase online

What: It’s never too early to think about Christmas, especially when a new festive event is gearing up for its Metro Vancouver debut this fall.

The Shipyards Christmas Market is launching in North Vancouver starting on November 29 and running through to December 24.

With dozens of artisan stalls, food vendors, and live performers, as well as visits with Santa and more, it is shaping up to be everything we’ve asked for on our wish list.

When: November 29 to December 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Monday to Thursday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 5 pm (December 24)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The 14th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the 2SLGBTQ+ experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.

When: November 16 and 17, November 23 and 24, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Holiday festivities are just around the corner and one of our favourite events is helping to kick things off in a big way in the City of Surrey.

The 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, will be held on November 23 and 24 at Surrey Civic Plaza. The outdoor event will offer plenty of free activities and entertainment for all ages, including live music and dance, food trucks, amusement rides, and more.

When: November 23 and 24, 2024

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Running from November 1 to 21, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour taking place around the region. This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.

When: November 1 to 21, 2024

Time: Various operating hours

Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver

What: The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to start tackling your wish list! That’s why we’re excited about the launch of a new weekly holiday market in Burnaby, which will be filled with items for everyone on your shopping list.

Heart & Hustle Community’s Brentwood Bliss takes place every Sunday from November 17 to December 22. Head to the upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood for unique gifts, local vendors, and more.

When: Every Sunday from November 17 to December 22, 2024

Where: Upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood

Cost: Free

What: The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 20th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and festive fun.

The most magical place in Metro Vancouver to get inspired for the holidays is now open to the public in Surrey. It features a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

When: November 1 until December 24, 2024

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

Remembrance Day

What: Victory Square’s Remembrance Day Service is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver, beginning in 1924. This ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the change of the guard, wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, and more to honour our veterans.

When: November 11, 2024

What: 10 am to noon

Where: Victory Square — 200 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: The Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC will be held on November 11 and will include short readings, remarks from special guests, and musical performances by UBC’s School of Music.

When: November 11, 2024

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: The UBC War Memorial Gym — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: The Cloverdale Legion-hosted ceremony will take place at the Veterans Square, next door to the Surrey Museum and the Surrey Archives. The ceremony includes a procession starting at 10 am and a service beginning at 10:25 am.

This year, the Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley, the Crescent Legion in South Surrey, and the Surrey Centre Cemetery will also host ceremonies.

When: November 11, 2024

Time: Procession at 10 am, service at 10:25 am

Where: Veterans Square at the Surrey Museum — 17710 56A Avenue