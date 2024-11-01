More than 20 FREE and cheap things to do in Vancouver this November
Keep your wallet in your pocket this November with our list of 25 free and inexpensive events happening in Vancouver this month.
From the Circle Craft to a gigantic tree lighting to much more, you’ll be sure to have fun without breaking the bank.
And for more great events happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.
One-time-only events and activities
Lumière Festival 2024
What: Vancouver is about to get lit up by the returning Lumière Festival, and this year promises to be bigger and brighter than ever!
Lumière’s 11th anniversary will feature spectacular art installations in the city’s West End and downtown core from Thursday, November 7, to Sunday, November 10. Guests will discover illuminated artworks, light-based projections, dynamic performances, and much more from an acclaimed lineup of global artists. Best of all, the festivities are free to check out.
When: November 7 to 10, 2024
Where: Various locations in and around downtown Vancouver
Cost: Free
Circle Craft Holiday Market
What: Circle Craft is Western Canada’s largest craft fair and will showcase a wide variety of makers, creators, and artists from as far away as Halifax, Nova Scotia.
Shop for Indigenous-made items, traditional crafts made modern, packaged foods, bed and bath items, holiday gifts, and more for everyone on your list this year. And make sure to pick up something for yourself.
When: November 6 to 10, 2024
Time: 10 am to 9 pm (Wednesday to Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: $16 for adults, $12 for seniors and youth aged 13 to 17, and free for children 12 and under. Save 50% off admission after 5 pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Purchase online
Bear Creek Lights
What: The City of Surrey will host the 12th annual Bear Creek Lights from November 2 to 16 at one of its most popular green spaces. Invite your friends and family to join you at Bear Creek Park’s 1 km garden walking loop.
The dazzling lights are crafted to enhance the natural landscape of one of Surrey’s most popular parks. The illuminated path is designed to be safe and accessible and can be walked at your own pace.
When: November 2 to 16, 2024 (closed on November 11)
Time: 4:30 to 9 pm, with entry times every 30 minutes
Where: Bear Creek Park – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Tickets: Free; register online. Walk-up guests may be admitted if space is available after pre-registered tickets are sold out.
Eastside Culture Crawl
What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this month, and festivities are free to check out.
The 28th annual Eastside Culture Crawl will take place from November 14 to 17 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.
When: November 14 to 17, 2024
Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver
Admission: Free
St. Paul’s Hospital Lights of Hope kickoff and fireworks
What: The holidays in Vancouver just wouldn’t be as bright without the Lights of Hope, and this year is kicking off with the return of the popular fireworks display.
St. Paul’s Foundation’s massive light display outside St. Paul’s Hospital has been an annual Christmastime tradition and fundraising campaign since 1998.
More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on Wednesday, November 27. And fireworks will commemorate the occasion on opening night.
When: November 27, 2024 (lights will be on display until January 3, 2025)
Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season
Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Noel Holiday Light Festival & Market
What: A new holiday festival is coming to Metro Vancouver, and it promises to be an enchanting time for the whole family.
Noel Surrey will feature Santa’s castle, a Holly Jolly Hub with food trucks and beverages, bumper cars, and more.
There will also be plenty of interactive light displays and photo ops, including a 1 km accessible outdoor holiday light walk filled with illuminated see-saws, a frosty forest, a 150-foot light tunnel, and more.
When: November 28 to December 1, December 5 to 8, and December 12 to 23, 2024
Time: 4 to 10:30 pm
Where: Cloverdale Fairgrounds, Surrey
Tickets: $20 for adults, $15 for youth and seniors, and free for children ages 6 and under. Pre-sale online
Vancouver Train Expo
What: One of Canada’s largest celebrations of everything trains is returning to Vancouver this weekend, and fans of all ages are invited to come aboard.
Vancouver Train Expo is pulling into the PNE Forum on November 2 and 3 for a full weekend of interactive activities. The annual event is open to model train enthusiasts, new railway hobbyists, and guests looking for a fun day out with family and friends.
When: November 2 and 3, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings, Vancouver
Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for youth ages 6 to 15. Family pack of tickets are also available. Purchase online
Shipyards Christmas Market
What: It’s never too early to think about Christmas, especially when a new festive event is gearing up for its Metro Vancouver debut this fall.
The Shipyards Christmas Market is launching in North Vancouver starting on November 29 and running through to December 24.
With dozens of artisan stalls, food vendors, and live performers, as well as visits with Santa and more, it is shaping up to be everything we’ve asked for on our wish list.
When: November 29 to December 24, 2024
Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Monday to Thursday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 5 pm (December 24)
Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Cost: Free
Zee Zee Theatre’s The Rainbow Youth Project at VPL
What: The 14th edition of Zee Zee Theatre’s annual community storytelling project centres on stories from the 2SLGBTQ+ experience. Attendees are invited to have a candid conversation for 20 minutes with a storyteller who will share true stories while breaking down assumptions and building understanding.
When: November 16 and 17, November 23 and 24, 2024
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Vancouver Public Library Central Branch (sign-up is at the door of the Third Floor Atrium) – 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market
What: Holiday festivities are just around the corner and one of our favourite events is helping to kick things off in a big way in the City of Surrey.
The 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, will be held on November 23 and 24 at Surrey Civic Plaza. The outdoor event will offer plenty of free activities and entertainment for all ages, including live music and dance, food trucks, amusement rides, and more.
When: November 23 and 24, 2024
Time: Noon to 8 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl
What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!
Running from November 1 to 21, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour taking place around the region. This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.
When: November 1 to 21, 2024
Time: Various operating hours
Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver
Brentwood Bliss
What: The holidays are just around the corner, which means it’s the perfect time to start tackling your wish list! That’s why we’re excited about the launch of a new weekly holiday market in Burnaby, which will be filled with items for everyone on your shopping list.
Heart & Hustle Community’s Brentwood Bliss takes place every Sunday from November 17 to December 22. Head to the upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood for unique gifts, local vendors, and more.
When: Every Sunday from November 17 to December 22, 2024
Where: Upper-level food court at The Amazing Brentwood
Cost: Free
The Christmas Store at Potters
What: The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 20th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and festive fun.
The most magical place in Metro Vancouver to get inspired for the holidays is now open to the public in Surrey. It features a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.
When: November 1 until December 24, 2024
Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Remembrance Day
Victory Square Cenotaph
What: Victory Square’s Remembrance Day Service is the oldest continuing annual ceremony in Vancouver, beginning in 1924. This ceremony includes the Last Post, the Lament, the change of the guard, wreath-laying, the parade of veterans, and more to honour our veterans.
When: November 11, 2024
What: 10 am to noon
Where: Victory Square — 200 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC
What: The Remembrance Day Ceremony at UBC will be held on November 11 and will include short readings, remarks from special guests, and musical performances by UBC’s School of Music.
When: November 11, 2024
Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am
Where: The UBC War Memorial Gym — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver
Surrey/Cloverdale Remembrance Day Ceremony
What: The Cloverdale Legion-hosted ceremony will take place at the Veterans Square, next door to the Surrey Museum and the Surrey Archives. The ceremony includes a procession starting at 10 am and a service beginning at 10:25 am.
This year, the Royal Canadian Legion in Whalley, the Crescent Legion in South Surrey, and the Surrey Centre Cemetery will also host ceremonies.
When: November 11, 2024
Time: Procession at 10 am, service at 10:25 am
Where: Veterans Square at the Surrey Museum — 17710 56A Avenue
Recurring events and activities
Vancouver Public Library Movie Screenings
What: Vancouver Public Library hosts a variety of movie screenings for the public at its branches throughout the month, and the best part is they are free to check out.
Some films being shown in November include On Golden Pond, Hit Man, and more. Get there early to get a good seat!
When: Various dates
Time: Various times
Where: Various VPL Branches
Cost: Free
Bill Reid Gallery — Free Admission Day
What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.
Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 2 to 5 pm
Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: By donation
Vancouver Art Gallery – Free First Friday Nights
What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. The largest public art museum in Western Canada currently has a variety of exhibitions on display, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.
When: The first Friday of every month
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Family Saturdays at Chinatown Storytelling Centre
What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.
When: The third Saturday of each month
Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm)
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online
Community Jam at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.
When: The last Saturday of every month
Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Free
Farmers’ Markets in Metro Vancouver
Riley Park Winter Farmers’ Market
What: Visitors will find over 85 farms and producers and a selection of food and coffee trucks. Shop for fruits and veggies, eggs and dairy, meat, prepared food, craft beverages, craft items, and more.
When: Every Saturday from November 2, 2024, until March 29, 2025
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: 50 E 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver
Kitsilano Winter Farmers’ Market
What: Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre and offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.
When: Every Sunday from November 3, 2024 to April 27, 2025
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: West 10th Avenue and Trafalgar Street, Vancouver
Granville Island Public Market
What: You can shop at the Granville Island Public Market year-round. It’s indoors, so it’s a great option on a rainy day. This place is loved by locals and tourists alike. Shop for all your basics and extras here and grab lunch from some of the city’s best eats.
When: Every day
Time: 9 am to 6 pm
Where: Granville Island – 1661 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market
What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods.
When: Every Sunday until April 2025
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody