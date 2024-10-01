EventsConcerts

"Lose Control" when Teddy Swims comes to Vancouver in concert

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 1 2024, 5:10 pm
"Lose Control" when Teddy Swims comes to Vancouver in concert
Teddy Swims/Submitted

Fast-rising music star Teddy Swims is coming to Vancouver next summer on his world tour, and local fans are ready to “Lose Control.”

The four-time MTV Video Music Award nominee is bringing the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour to Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Centre on Saturday, August 30.

Tickets for the highly anticipated show go on sale Thursday, October 3 at 9 am. Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal are the only three Canadian dates on the extensive tour.

 

Teddy Swims just announced the second part of his debut album, I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2), which will come out on January 24, 2025. Buzz is high for the album as Part 1 went gold in the United States and United Kingdom and platinum in New Zealand.

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1) also contains the smash hit “Lose Control,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts this spring and is now the eighth-longest-charting song in the region. Swims has also collaborated with several high-profile artists, including Thomas Rhett, Meghan Trainor, and Tiësto.

Teddy Swims

Teddy Swims/website

Are you looking forward to seeing Teddy Swims in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.

Teddy Swims

When: August 30, 2025
Time: 8 pm
Where: Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre — 6066 Thunderbird Boulevard, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices. Purchase online starting on October 3 at 9 am

