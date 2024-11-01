One of Canada's largest Christmas stores reopens less than an hour from Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Christmas Store at Potters is back for its 20th year of delighting shoppers with its opulent holiday displays and festive fun.

The most magical place in Metro Vancouver to get inspired for the holidays reopens to the public in Surrey on Friday, November 1. It features a massive array of decor items, stocking stuffers, and one-of-a-kind gifts.

Every year, the garden centre transforms its 28,000-square-foot space into a yuletide wonderland. And it’s less than an hour’s drive from Vancouver.

“For nine weeks, this is a holiday experience to rival any in the region, bringing the season to life through a multitude of remarkable displays that are full of intricate detail,” said Potters Nursery online.

“The buyers at Potters shop the world for The Christmas Store, including décor that’s tasteful yet unusual, as well as decorations you simply won’t find elsewhere.”

When you walk inside, you’re greeted by glimmering ornaments of all colours. There are over 50,000 to discover during your visit.

The store is organized into unique themes and sections, including Sparklin Sapphire, Vintage Coca-Cola, and The Dark Room, filled with 75 Christmas-themed canvas paintings and more than 60 Christmas-themed water lanterns.

Stock up for all of your holiday entertaining needs at the Gourmet Food zone, with thousands of specialty products such as locally made jellies and over 40 different flavours of hot chocolate from Montreal’s Gourmet Village.

And save room for the sweets, as Potter’s Candyland is packed with thousands of unique ornaments like life-size gingerbread houses, donuts, cotton candy, and more

When: November 1 until December 24, 2024

Where: 19158 48th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free