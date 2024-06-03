Over 20 free and cheap things to do in Metro Vancouver this June

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Start your summer on a budget!

Here are 27 free and cheap events happening in Vancouver in June, including Strathcona Blocks Party, Queer Arts Festival, and more.

And for more great events happening around town, be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: The 39th annual Vancouver International Jazz Festival is returning to stages all over the city from Friday, June 21, to Sunday, June 30. There will be over 150 performances and events over 10 days, including over 50 free shows of diverse programming.

Free Jazz Around Town will showcase talented musicians on stages at the Vancouver Art Gallery in the šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square, Performance Works, Ocean Artworks, and the Revue Stage. Free shows will also take place in West Vancouver, North Vancouver and East Van.

When: June 21 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Free and ticketed events. More information is available online

You might also like: Salmon Sessions Music Festival returns with fin-tastic lineup this summer

Two iconic Broadway musicals are coming to Stanley Park this summer

FREE comics festival with 100+ creators returns to Vancouver this month

What: The eighth Great Grandview Garage Sale is happening rain or shine on Saturday, June 15, throughout Grandview-Woodland in East Vancouver.

Previous years have seen over 200 sales set up in people’s yards, alleys, and driveways. Organizers are expecting another big turnout of shoppers and sellers.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Grandview Woodland, from Broadway to the Burrard Inlet and Clark Drive to Nanaimo Street. See the map online (to be updated closer to the event)

Admission: Free

What: The third annual Strathcona Blocks Party features music, food trucks, and more throughout the neighbourhood.

Bring the little ones to check out the kid’s zone at the 840 East Hastings parking lot. Then visit the beer garden hosted by Strathcona Beer at 895 East Hastings and MakerLabs at 780 East Cordova for tours and maker activities. The Strathcona Blocks Party will also have a vendor market, skateboard ramp, and live art demos.

When: June 22, 2024

Time: Noon to 5 pm (Beer garden open until 8 pm)

Where: 600 – 900 Blocks of East Hastings plus 840 East Hastings Parking Lot

Cost: Free

What: The continent’s flagship dragon boat festival is returning to Vancouver next month for its 36th anniversary, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival also features the return of TD Main Stage’s 100% local lineup. Attendees will enjoy a special reunion set by Hey Ocean! and Juno-nominated Manila Grey, as well as exciting, diverse performers throughout the weekend. You’ll want to stick around as the skies above False Creek on Saturday night will be lit up with a dazzling aerial drone performance synchronized to a local music soundtrack.

When: June 22 to 24, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and False Creek, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Let your tastebuds start tingling! Vancouver’s annual celebration of Italian culture, heritage, and community will return this spring with a full-size festival.

Thousands of Vancouverites will take over Commercial Drive as it transforms into a 14-block car-free zone. Throughout the day-long event, there will be plenty of merchants, food vendors, and entertainment to discover.

When: June 9, 2024

Time: Noon to 9 pm

Where: Commercial Drive (Venables Street to Grandview Highway), Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Canada’s largest South Asian youth event will kick off this year’s festivities with a massive outdoor celebration in June. Due to popular demand, it will be free to all attendees.

5X Festival Blockparty, taking place at Surrey Civic Plaza on June 15, features a concert lineup of some of Metro Vancouver’s finest South Asian musical and artistic talents. The all-ages, outdoor event also includes art installations, a vendor village, and food and drink vendors.

When: June 15, 2024

Time: 2 pm start

Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free, RSVP online

What: The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will bring over two dozen vendors to Langley Community Day in Douglas Park on Saturday, June 8.

You can order dishes and treats from your favourite food trucks while enjoying live entertainment, activity stations, an artisan market and more.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Douglas Park — 5403-5409 206 Street, Langley

Admission: Free

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market is celebrating its 11th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2024. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors and food trucks, with the Burrard Inlet as the backdrop to the weekend kickoff.

When: Every Friday until September 13, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Queer Arts Festival is an annual artist-run transdisciplinary celebration in Vancouver. This year’s event is themed The Ties That Bind and includes a community art show, drag and dance troupe performances, live concerts, and more throughout the month of June. When: June 1 to 30, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Admission: Free and ticketed events. Purchase online Car Free Day Surrey 2024 What: The third-annual Car Free Day Surrey, hosted by the Newton Business Improvement Association, will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, food vendors and more. Visitors will find lots to see and do during the free street party, including concerts by Latin fusion group Los Duendes, singer and songwriter Rebecca Sichon, Reggae jam band Gisto and the Grateful Living, and more. When: June 8, 2024

Time: Noon to 8 pm

Where: 137th Street, Surrey (Between 72A Avenue and 74th Avenue)

Cost: Free

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

Public Disco Granville Island Dance Party What: Dance your way into that summer feeling with Public Disco. The free all-ages dance party features live music, DJs, and dance performances on Granville Island.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 2 to 10 pm

Where: Lot 55 (Behind Granville Island Brewing) — 1411 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free Vancouver Landfill open house What: Who knew that being down in the dumps could be so fun? The whole family is invited to a unique behind-the-scenes tour of the Vancouver Landfill. The tour includes a guided bus tour, a look inside a piece of landfill equipment, and a meet-and-greet with the trained hawks and falcons of the Bird Control Team.

Visitors can also enjoy face painting, free food and refreshments, and take home a free bag of compost.

When: June 8, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 5400 72nd Street, Delta

Cost: Free SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest What: SummerCamp Rib & Music Fest is inviting some of the country’s top rib and food trucks to set up shop and serve their mouthwatering eats to guests. There will also be live music, DJs, and a local artisan vendor market to check out during the inaugural event. When: June 21 to 23, 2024

Time: 12 to 10 pm (Friday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 8 pm (Sunday)

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park — 110 West 7th Vancouver

Admission: Free; register online White Rock Night Markets What: White Rock Night Market, hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival, Total Event Co., and BC Shop Local, is taking over White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park with food trucks, live entertainment, an artisan market, and more. When: The last Friday of each month from May 31 to September 27, 2024

Time: 3 to 10 pm (3 to 9 pm on September 27)

Where: White Rock Promenade in Memorial Park

Cost: Free Capilano Mall Foodie Fest What: The Capilano Mall Foodie Fest returns for its fourth and most mouthwatering year yet. The family-friendly outdoor event is free to attend and will serve up tasty dishes rain or shine. Discover a new foodie favourite and treat yourself to food truck classics in the west parking lot at 935 Marine Drive. In addition to the can’t-miss food truck fare with new ingredients, the Capilano Mall Foodie Fest will feature live music, face painters, food meets science activity, and an artisanal food market with local merchants. When: June 15 and 16, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: Capilano Mall, West Parking Lot — 935 Marine Drive, North Vancouver

Tickets: Free to attend

Recurring Events and Activities Burnaby Central Railway What: Burnaby Central Railway is welcoming passengers to climb aboard its 3 km track near Confederation Park every weekend until this fall. Your ride will take you across tunnels, bridges, and viaducts. And while you’re there, stop by the ever-growing Garden Railway. British Columbia Society of Model Engineers (BCSME) built and operates the mini railway, with three different types of locomotives pulling the ridable trains. When: Weekends and stat holidays until Thanksgiving Monday, October 14, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 120 N Willingdon Avenue, Burnaby

Cost: $4.50 for a single ride, all passengers three years old and up. $40 for a 10-ride pass

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.

When: The third Saturday of each month.

Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Parker Rooftop is ready to help make the most of your weekends with Sunday Funday, with acclaimed live entertainment set against the backdrop of English Bay.

Whether you’re looking for delicious food and cocktails, a chance to socialize, or the best in local music starting at 7 pm, Parker Rooftop has you covered. Plus, there’s an all-day happy hour from 3 to 11 pm in the heated and covered patio or opulent dining room.

When: Every Sunday

Time: Open at 3 pm with music from 7 to 10 pm

Where: Parker Rooftop — 1379 Howe Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free, but reservations are recommended; reserve online

Farmers’ Markets in Metro Vancouver

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

This large farmers’ market takes place in both winter and summer right by Nat Bailey Stadium. Expect stalls of fresh produce, food trucks, and other local goodies.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 50 East 30th Avenue and Ontario Street, Vancouver

Live music, over 80 vendors, and great local produce and food products make the White Rock Farmers’ Market a great community event for South Surrey and White Rock.

When: Every Sunday until October 13, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: 15154 Russell Avenue, White Rock (Beside Whaling Wall)

The Steveston Farmers’ and Artisans Market will be operating on select Sundays in the parking lot of the Steveston Community Centre. The events will feature a mix of stalls, including food vendors, artists, and craftspeople.

When: May 5 and 19; June 2 and 16; July 7 and 21; August 4 and 18; September 1 and 15, 2024

Time: 10:30 am to 3:30 pm

Where: Steveston Community Centre parking lot – 4111 Moncton Street, Richmond

What: Shop for fresh groceries (fresh foods picked from local farmers’ fields in the Fraser and Okanagan Valleys), along with plants, flowers, and other artisan goods at this weekly market in Fort Langley.

When: Every Saturday until December 7, 2024

Time: 9 am to 3 pm

Where: St. Andrews Historic Church – 9025 Glover Road, Fort Langley