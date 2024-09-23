Over 20 FREE and cheap events in Metro Vancouver this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Enjoy everything fall has to offer on the cheap! Check out these 23 free and inexpensive things to do around Metro Vancouver this season.

Skate Stardust, PNE Winter Fair, and more. What are you most excited for?

Be sure to check out our Listed section for more fantastic things happening around town.

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

What: Entering its 33rd year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about apple diversity and taste several rare and peculiar varieties.

There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

When: October 19 and 20, 2024

Time: Various time slots from 11 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden — 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Early bird pricing is in effect until Monday, September 30. Children seven years and under can enter for free with a paying adult, though they must still register for a ticket. Purchase online

What: The Museum of Vancouver and the National Film Board are screening films by Indigenous directors to mark Truth and Reconciliation Day. The free screenings of WaaPake (Tomorrow) by Dr. Jules Arita Koostachin and Our People Will Be Healed by Alanis Obomsawin will spotlight how Indigenous communities heal and move forward together.

Orange Shirt Day is Every Day by 3 Crows Productions will also be screened at the MOV, which is offering admission by donation. The proceeds will support the Indian Residential Schools Survivors Society.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 10:30 am WaaPake (Tomorrow), 1 pm Our People Will Be Healed

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Grab the popcorn and don’t forget the butter because one of the largest film festivals in North America is returning to Vancouver this month.

The 2024 Vancouver International Film Festival features 150 features and 81 shorts from around the world at the festival’s 43rd edition. The festival will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

When: September 26 to October 6, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $14 to $19, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: The legendary Stanley Park Ghost Train is back in Vancouver this Halloween, and riders throughout the season can expect thrills and chills from October 10 to 31.

Brave souls can enjoy the haunting theatrical experience during the evening, while young guests can enjoy a less scary matinee train ride through the forest to see the Halloween displays without live performers.

When: October 10 to 31, 2024 (Closed Monday, October 14)

Time: 6 to 10 pm. Matinee train from 2 to 5 pm on Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance, Vancouver

Tickets: $11 to $17 plus fees depending on age and train. Children 2 and under are free. Purchase online

What: The 28th annual Eastside Culture Crawl returns this November to dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside.

Hundreds of artists ranging from painters to glass-blowers and mixed-medium creators are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 14 to 17, 2024

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: It’s never too early to think about Christmas, especially when a new festive event is gearing up for its Metro Vancouver debut this fall.

The Shipyards Christmas Market is launching in North Vancouver starting on November 29 and running through to December 24.

With dozens of artisan stalls, food vendors, and live performers, as well as visits with Santa, and more, it is shaping up to be everything we’ve asked for on our wish list.

When: November 29 to December 24, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm (Monday to Thursday), 11 am to 10 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 11 am to 5 pm (December 24)

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Every day until October 6, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, and German-style beers and plenty of cocktails.

The band fires up starting at 5 pm on Thursday to Sunday. Plus, there will be a nightly contest from Thursday to Sunday for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

When: Now until October 6, 2024

Time: 11 am to 1 pm

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Semiahmoo First Nation welcomes the community to its Walk for Truth & Reconciliation at Semihamoo Park. The annual event features family-friendly activities that explore the theme “Why reconciliation now?”

Highlights include live performances, a complimentary lunch, several exhibitions, and an Indigenous artisan market. Orange shirts will also be sold before the walk.

When: September 30, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Semihamoo Park. The walk begins in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza at 15393 Marine Drive.

Cost: Free

What: The fall festival, which will take place from November 1 to 21, 2024, is a self-guided tour of creative and Instagrammable limited-edition croissants from bakeries across Metro Vancouver.

This year will feature exciting gluten-free options and a Design Your Dream Croissant Contest.

When: November 1 to 21, 2024

Time: Various operating hours

Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver

What: PNE’s popular Winter Fair returns this December with holiday-themed food and drinks, light displays and live entertainment, and more.

The most unique winter fair in BC is presented by BCAA and will run from December 6 to 8 and 12 to 23. It promises to delight guests of all ages once again through the return of familiar favourites like the WinterLights, the enchanting illuminated train, Nutcracker on Ice, Ice Bumper Cars, and more.

When: December 6 to 8 and 12 to 23, 2024

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $7.50-$20 in advance, purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.

What: The Richmond Night Market is back for another season filled with epic eats and live entertainment. The largest night market in North America draws crowds from across the province who travel to check out the 600+ international food items up for order.

There is also a ton of unique shopping along with the diverse lineup of nightly performances.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on site

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week celebration invites participants to explore and express themselves artistically through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: Now until October 13, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: MastersFX Monster Museum will open its doors to horror fans just in time for Halloween season from October 11 to November 1

Guests to the eerie 5,000 sq ft space will discover 80 exhibits of hand-crafted monsters, creatures, and characters from popular movies and TV shows from the award-winning special effects studio.

When: October 11 to November 1, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: MastersFX Monster Museum – 4185 Dawson Street, Burnaby

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Fall has officially arrived, and let’s face it, there’s lots to be sad about, so we thought we’d give you some options on the best places to cry in Vancouver.

The new season represents many things: falling leaves, less light, more darkness, and cold and rainy weather for us in BC. So, what better time to let it out and have a nice emotional purge Fortunately, there are plenty of places to do just that in Vancouver.

Where: Various locations across Vancouver. See the list online.

Recurring Events and Activities

What: The Bill Reid Gallery is named after the renowned Haida artist and is the only public gallery dedicated to contemporary Indigenous Art of the Northwest Coast in the country. The gallery is home to the Simon Fraser University Bill Reid Collection and also hosts a variety of special exhibitions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Guests can visit the Bill Reid Gallery for free from 2 to 5 pm on the first Friday of each month.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery was founded in 1931 and is renowned as one of North America’s leading visual arts institutions. There are a variety of exhibitions currently on display at the largest public art museum in Western Canada, and you can check them out for free during the Free First Friday Nights events.

When: The first Friday of every month

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Learn about Chinatown’s heritage and culture through hands-on activities during Family Saturdays at the Chinatown Storytelling Centre. The event happens on the third Saturday of each month from 11 am to 1 pm and includes guided tours, prizes, special offers from neighbouring restaurants, and free admission for youth 17 years and under.

When: The third Saturday of each month.

Time: 11 am to 1 pm (Centre is open daily from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free for youth 17 and under; an adult must accompany guests under 12. Admission is $10-$12; purchase online

What: The Improv Centre welcomes performers of all levels to get up onstage with professionally trained improvisers at its free monthly community jam. The 18+ event features theatre exercises, improv games, and more during the fun, interactive jam.

When: The last Saturday of every month

Time: 3:30 to 5:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Museum of Vancouver features a variety of exhibitions about the city’s history and Indigenous heritage. Explore historical displays, discover unique items in MOV’s collection, and more. The museum also offers Pay What You Can admission on the first Sunday of each month.

When: The first Sunday of every month

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Museum of Vancouver — 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver

Admission: Pay what you can

Eat fresh at farmers’ markets

This farmers’ market began in 1995 and became the cornerstone of the Vancouver Farmers’ Market collective. One of the most popular markets, Trout Lake has food trucks on-site and a variety of vendors selling fresh local produce, locally made goods, and all things food.

When: Every Saturday until October 26, 2024

Time: 9 am to 2 pm

Where: Lakewood Drive and East 13th Avenue, Vancouver

What: Find fresh groceries, locally sourced produce, as well as artisanal food offerings at the Mount Pleasant Farmers’ Market, held weekly at Dude Chilling Park in Mount Pleasant

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Dude Chilling Park — 2300 Guelph Street, Vancouver

What: The Kitsilano Farmers’ Market takes place on Sundays in the parking lot of the Community Centre. It offers a good selection of fresh local produce and gourmet treats to stock up on for the week. There are also a number of artisan vendors and food trucks to check out at the market.

When: Every Sunday until October 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Kitsilano Community Centre — 2690 Larch Street, Vancouver

What: New West Farmers’ Market showcases dozens of vendors and food trucks each week. Shop for farm-fresh produce, local artisan items, gourmet prepared foods, and more while enjoying live entertainment.

When: Every Thursday until November 7, 2024

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: Tipperary Park next to New West City Hall – 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster