Magical Vancouver holiday season staple set to return this winter

In just a few short months, you could be enjoying a hot chocolate in a cozy chalet after spinning on ice bumper cars while listening to Christmas music, and we have all the details on how.

The PNE has announced that its popular holiday attraction is coming soon. It promises to delight guests of all ages once again at the PNE Winter Fair through the return of familiar favourites like the WinterLights and enchanting illuminated train!

The dates are December 6 to 8 and December 12 to 23 at the PNE Hastings Park location. Good news for fans of popular attractions: The Ice Bumper Cars at the Tim Hortons Ice Rink are among the attractions set to return.

“The much-anticipated PNE Winter Fair presented by BCAA returns this December, and tickets are now officially on sale! The Winter Fair is a Vancouver holiday season staple and promises to be an unforgettable holiday experience for families and friends, offering a magical blend of indoor and outdoor attractions, festive entertainment, and delicious seasonal treats.”

Nutcracker on Ice is also returning, allowing guests to “watch world-class skaters bring Tchaikovsky’s classic to life with stunning choreography and magical effects.”

Plus, the PNE Express Train and the holiday market will be back.

Kids under three are free, but tickets for older attendees range in price and by date. You can save money by buying online, and the early-bird sale ends September 25. Learn more here.