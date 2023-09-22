Over 20 FREE and cheap events to check out in Metro Vancouver this fall

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Looking to have fun without breaking the bank this fall? We’re here to help!

Here is our rundown of 23 free and inexpensive events you’ll want to check out this season around Metro Vancouver! Oktoberfest at Parallel 49, Eastside Culture Crawl, Halloween scares, and more.

One-Time Only Events and Activities

What: Every day until October 8, Parallel 49 Brewing will be celebrating Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu, and German-style beers. Plus, there will be a contest each night for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit.

The band fires up from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays and, on Fridays, plays from 5:30 to 10 pm. Music on Saturdays runs from 4:30 to 10 pm and on Sundays from 2:45 to 8 pm.

When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Opens at 11 am daily

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Limited reservations are available, book via [email protected].

What: Movie lovers will discover approximately 140 feature films and 100 shorts from around the world at VIFF 2023. The festival’s 42nd edition will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

The extensive lineup will be shown on 10 screens at seven venues across the city, with organizers inviting everyone to come together for the cinema celebration.

When: September 28 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

What: The Shipyards Festival will coincide with Car-Free Day North Vancouver, presented by TransLink. Carrie Cates will be transformed into a “pedestrian paradise” filled with music by headliners, including four-time Juno nominee SonReal and Miina, an exciting new project from the band formerly known as Carmanah.

In the Pipe Shop, you’ll find The Seaspan Family Zone, where you can catch family-friendly performances by children’s musician Katie Brock and juggler Mike Battie. Plus, kids can enjoy bouncy castles, face painting, crafts, balloon art, and more.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: Noon to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Onos Farms’ inaugural Harrison Pumpkin Festival will feature a bumper crop of pumpkins to choose from, seasonal floral displays, and more.

The farm family adds that there are numerous picture-perfect giant pumpkins weighing 200 pounds or more on-site that are growing bigger each day. In addition to traditional smooth pumpkins, guests will discover dramatically ribbed and ridged ones in the patch.

When: Thursdays to Sundays from September 29 to October 29, while supplies last (Also open October 9)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday and Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 10 am to 3 pm (Thanksgiving Monday)

Where: 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz

Tickets: $15 per person, free for infants two and under. Purchase online

What: Indigenous non-profit Spirit of the Children Society hosts a National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Teaching Pow Wow at Westminster Pier Park. The event includes a host drum by StarChild, dancing by Wild Moccasin Dancers, a marketplace with Indigenous vendors, and food trucks and eats concession.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm

Where: Westminster Pier Park – 1 6th Street, New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Glory Days is launching a new Vancouver Night Market at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza on Friday, September 29.

The free-admission event will feature beloved local restaurants creating globally inspired dishes, vintage shopping from popular vendors, and more. All ages are invited to the party.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Heads up, art lovers! One of the city’s largest art celebrations is returning this fall, and everything is free to check out.

The 27th annual Eastside Culture Crawl is happening from November 16 to 19 in dozens of buildings across Vancouver’s eastside. More than 500 artists are expected to welcome tens of thousands of visitors to their studios.

When: November 16 to 19, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Thursday and Friday) and 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations throughout East Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Vancouver’s ever-popular Car-Free Day returns this month for epic celebrations across the city. The massive street festivals are presented by Translink and promote the growth of car-free culture and spaces.

Each year, thousands of attendees enjoy live entertainment, food vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

When: September 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: West End – Denman & Davie – Denman & Robson

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Etsy Co is putting together a fall pop-up at Robson Square that’ll have you discovering the best local artisans in the Lower Mainland. The free and pet-friendly Etsy-themed market will feature 110 of the most exciting designers, artists, creative minds, and makers.

The diverse lineup of shops at the Vancouver Etsy Co fall pop-up will have a little bit of everything, including one-of-a-kind jewelry, ceramics, art prints, and home decor, all in a uniquely charming outdoor setting.

When: September 23, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Robson Square Ice Rink — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, BC

Admission: Free, with every 100 people to register being entered into a draw for market cash.

What: South Asian cinema takes center stage at the 2023 International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) in Surrey. This year’s theme is Pathbreakers, with six feature films, four documentaries, and over 30 short films being screened. Filmmakers and movie lovers and also check out the dynamic industry events and innovative new initiatives.

When: September 28 to October 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: If fall is your favourite season, then you need to get yourself to an orchard ASAP and spend your weekend picking apples.

Picking your own fruit is an annual tradition in BC, and when it’s fall, there are plenty of plump apples ready to be plucked straight from the tree.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various orchards near Vancouver. See the list online.

What: BC Culture Days is an annual series of free and interactive creative events hosted by artists and cultural organizations across the province. This year’s three-week-long celebration invites participants to creatively explore and artistically express themselves through workshops, live shows, and more.

When: September 22 to October 15, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: Skookum Surrey welcomes everyone to an afternoon of drumming, sharing, tea, and bannock at Holland Park to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: Holland Park – 13428 Old Yale Road, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Guildford Town Centre and Imagine Exhibitions are transporting visitors back in time to the Age of Reptiles. The Dinosaurs Around The World exhibition uses state-of-the-art animatronics, immersive storytelling based on cutting-edge research, and thrilling design elements for a family-friendly experience for dino enthusiasts and shoppers.

Guildford Town Centre is also offering a special Gift with Purchase promotion, and all guests can also scan a QR code upon exiting the exhibit for a chance to win a $1,000 shopping spree.

When: Now until October 9, 2023

Time: Regular mall hours

Where: Centre Court at Guildford Town Centre – 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free

What: Lansdowne Centre is hosting Rabbitats Rescue for a Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat. The event is a great way to visit with rabbits in real life and learn about the cotton-tailed cuties.

Moon Rabbit Meet N’ Treat will feature a mid-Autumn market, children’s arts and crafts, bunny-themed items for purchase, and a photo booth sponsored by KJ Studios. A special VIP hour giving guests the chance to meet the bunnies in a small group setting will also be available.

When: September 23 to 24, 2023

Time: 12 to 4 pm (VIP hour on Saturday from 11 am to 12 pm)

Where: Lansdowne Centre Central Court – 5300 No. 3 Rd, Richmond

Admission: By donation, additional charge for VIP hour

What: Celebrate all things flamenco at this annual festival of dance presented by Flamenco Rosario. There will be many live performances to enjoy by local, national, and international flamenco artists throughout the month, including free outdoor events on Granville Island on September 23 and 24 on the Picnic Pavilion stage.

Those interested in learning the art of flamenco can also sign up for masterclasses at Scotiabank Dance Centre.

When: Now until September 30, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

Spooky Season

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park. Guests can expect to see over 6,000 pumpkins that are hand-carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

Pumpkins After Dark will showcase live gourd carving demos and serve up fall treats and sweets for the guests. A number of food trucks will be on-site each evening.

When: October 6 to 31, 2023

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Starting at $18.95 for ages 17 and up, $15.95 for ages 4 to 16, and free to children three and under. A family pack and flex passes are also available. Purchase online.

What: ‘Tis the season for macabre movies and horror fans will be in heaven when the Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival (VHS) returns to more theatres than ever this fall.

The sixth annual VHS is haunting screens in Vancouver from October 13 to 15 and Burnaby from October 20 to 22.

The full festival lineup includes 41 short films and six feature-length films from all over the world. VHS also features red-carpet events, industry panels, filmmaker Q&As, a screenplay competition, and more.

When: October 13 to 15, 2023 (Vancouver), October 20 to 22 (Burnaby)

Time: Various times

Where: Scotiabank Theatre – 900 Burrard Street, Vancouver (Vancouver), Cineplex Cinemas Metropolis at Metrotown – 4700 Kingsway, Burnaby (Burnaby)

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales and Other Stories is transforming the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 19 to 29.

The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

When: October 19 to 22, October 26 to 29, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online starting September 22.

