EventsFall EventsOutdoors

Gourd Times: A giant pumpkin festival is happening in the Fraser Valley this fall (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Sep 12 2023, 10:17 pm
Gourd Times: A giant pumpkin festival is happening in the Fraser Valley this fall (PHOTOS)
Harrison Pumpkin Festival/Submitted

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Richmond Culture Days 2023

Fri, September 22, 10:00am

Richmond Culture Days 2023

The Parlour Magic Show!

Wed, September 27, 7:30pm

The Parlour Magic Show!

Pacific Song of the Ancestors | Totem Pole Installation + Art Exhibition

Fri, September 29, 7:30pm

Pacific Song of the Ancestors | Totem Pole Installation + Art Exhibition

Pavlo in Concert: The Santorini Tour

Sat, September 30, 7:30pm

Pavlo in Concert: The Santorini Tour

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Organizers behind one of the Lower Mainland’s most popular sunflower festivals are promising visitors a gourd time with their next event.

Onos Farms’ inaugural Harrison Pumpkin Festival is kicking off on Friday, September 29, in Agassiz, near Harrison Hot Springs.

The event will feature a bumper crop of pumpkins to choose from, seasonal floral displays, and more.

“You’ll find an amazing 22 different types of pumpkins, including varieties in stunning shades of white, sage green, yellow and even bi-coloured ones,” said Onos Farms in a release. “From cute half-pounders to classic carvers from 10 to 100 pounds, you’ll want to fill your trunk with many decorative options.”

The farm family adds that there are numerous picture-perfect giant pumpkins weighing 200 pounds or more on-site that are growing bigger each day. In addition to traditional smooth pumpkins, guests will discover dramatically ribbed and ridged ones in the patch.

Harrison Pumpkin Festival

Harrison Pumpkin Festival/Submitted

Pumpkins are first-come, first-served, with each entry receiving “all-you-can-carry” pumpkins. However, visitors must be able to carry their chosen pumpkins in their arms without the use of a trolley, cart or other device.

A wide variety of pumpkins will also be available in the Farm Store for those looking for an easier way to get their gourd.

Harrison Pumpkin Festival

Harrison Pumpkin Festival/Submitted

Onos Farm will have a pumpkin-weighing station near the store, and daily updates will be made to the leaderboard. There will also be an Instagram photo contest showcasing unique ways people lift as many hefty pumpkins as they can.

Make sure your camera is ready to snap the stunning flower displays of dahlias, zinnias and cosmos in bloom, weather permitting. You can also visit The Farm Store to bring home a selection of cut flowers, sunflower and pumpkin seeds, and tulip and daffodil bulbs.

Harrison Pumpkin Festival

Harrison Pumpkin Festival/Submitted

Harrison Pumpkin Festival

When: Thursdays to Sundays from September 29 to October 29, while supplies last (Also open October 9)
Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Thursday and Friday), 10 am to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday), 10 am to 3 pm (Thanksgiving Monday)
Where: 5039 Lougheed Highway, Agassiz
Tickets: $15 per person, free for infants two and under. Purchase online

Daniel ChaiDaniel Chai
+ Listed
+ Fall Events
+ Outdoors
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.