9 spooky things to do around Vancouver this Halloween season (VIDEOS)

Halloween is approaching quicker than you can say BOO, but there’s still plenty of time to plan your spooky horror adventures in and around Metro Vancouver.

Classic events like Fright Nights, celebrating its 20th anniversary at Playland and the haunted corn maze at Maan Farms are still alive and well. Still, there are plenty of other lesser-known spooky happenings to participate in.

Here are some of the best and spookiest things you can do this Halloween.

While Halloween isn’t till October 31, plenty of events are either already underway or will be well underway in the next few weeks.

You’re missing out if you’ve never booked a tour through Forbidden Vancouver.

One spooky tour the group does is the Lost Souls of Gastown Tour.

Murder, revenge and true grit? Deadly fire and the emergence of smallpox? The dramatic history of Victorian Gastown? If you’re into morbid entertainment, what’s not to like?

Not only is this event spooky, but it’s educational to boot.

Tickets start at $29 for youth and seniors and $32 for adults

You’ve most likely heard of or participated in a FlyOver Canada experience. But, this Halloween, they’re getting ready to spook visitors with HowlOver Canada.

The experience sees you joining “Biker Mama,” the witch, on a family-friendly Halloween ride, so don’t expect any over-the-top gory violence or jump scares.

HowlOver begins on September 28, and tickets start at $29 for adults.

Next week, one of the spookiest Metro Vancouver events returns: Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors.

Cougar Creek has three haunts this year, including SINNERARIA, a blindfolded experience forcing attendees to hang on to a rope while things are “brushing against you.”

Tickets start at $29.99, but “only the bravest should enter!”

The folks at Capilano Suspension Bridge have a spooky experience to celebrate the Halloween season.

Canyon Frights comes back this year, beginning on October 13.

“The spirits of the past come to life as they enjoy a Halloween gathering reminiscent of a Victorian ‘Fall Fair.'”

This is another family-friendly event, and you can purchase tickets here.

The ever-popular Fright Nights event at Playland comes back again this year, where there will surely be plenty of spooky ghouls wandering around and ready to jump out at and scare the holy jeebus out of you.

This year’s event begins on October 6 with thrilling haunted houses and rides.

Prices vary between $30 and $118; you can find more information here.

Tickets for this year’s Haunted Village at the Burnaby Village Museum go on sale on September 22.

“Wear your customers and get into the Halloween spirit,” the museum says on its website.

Dates are limited, so you’ll want to get your tickets fast.

You can find more information here.

The folks over at Maan Farms claim to have one of the scariest horror experiences not just in BC but all of Canada.

Based on some of our visits to the farm, there’s a good chance that the claim is absolutely valid.

As it states on the website, some dates will sell out, so you’ll want to reserve your spot sooner than later.

Click here for tickets.

Free spooky Halloween events around Vancouver

While the events listed above all cost money, there are plenty of free ways to have a good spooky time in Vancouver this Halloween.

Free food, trick or treating and hot beverages are available at Lulu Island Winery this Halloween season.

Tickets for the free event, scheduled for October 21, are available here.

If scripted scares aren’t your thing, why not grab some ghostbusting friends and visit some of Vancouver’s most allegedly haunted places?

From mansions to graveyards, Vancouver is full of spooky places with creepy backstories, which you can read more about here.