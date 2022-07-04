18 best Vancouver food events to check out in July

The weather may be on and off, but highly anticipated food events are very much on.

With summer in full swing, Vancouver’s epic food events have really taken off this month.

July has some of the best foodie events of the year, including the VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival, the Richmond Night Market, and a Dining in the Dark experience.

Here are our top choices for food events to hit up in the city this month.

Recurring events

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest

Port Moody Rotary Ribfest is for serious rib lovers only, coming to Metro Vancouver from July 19 to 21, 2022, at Rocky Point Park. It’ll feature seven rib vendors, music, a corn hut, and an all-ages beer garden.

When: July 19 to 21 from 11 am to 9:30 pm

Where: Rocky Point Park – 2800 Murray Street, Port Moody

VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival

VCBW Craft Beer and Music Festival (VCBW) takes place at the PNE Fairgrounds from July 9 to 10. The weekend event will feature live entertainment, local art displays, chef pop-ups, food trucks, and lots of delicious drinks. In addition to the over 150 craft beers and ciders made by participating breweries and cideries, including 33 Acres Brewing, Barnside Brewing Co., Twin City, and House of Funk, there will also be significantly expanded food offerings this year.

When: July 9 and 10, 2022 from 2 pm to 7 pm

Where: PNE/Playland – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

New Westminster Uptown Live

The one-day street party will be happening from 12 pm until 9 pm and will feature performances, an artisan market with more than 50 vendors, and 30 food trucks. There will also be family-friendly activities and a licensed service area where you can enjoy some craft beer, specialty wines, and spirits.

When: Saturday, July 16 from 12 pm to 9 pm

Where: Sixth Avenue and Sixth Street, New Westminster Fridays on Front Fridays on Front is a huge block party that takes place on Front Street in New Westminster – right by Pier Park – that highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. It runs every Friday evening from July 8 to July 22 and then again from August 5 to August 19, between 5 pm to 9 pm. Local restaurants will be represented, as will a rotating roster of local food trucks. When: Every Friday from July 8 to July 22 and August 5 to August 19 from 5 pm to 9 pm

Where: 600 block of Front Street, New Westminster On Your Block Festival New Westminster is the place to be when it comes to food festivals this July and another food-centric event to add to your calendar for this month is the On Your Block Festival, a one-day multicultural event taking place on July 9. There will be more than 50 vendors, an array of food trucks, plus a big beer garden highlighting some local breweries. Participating food trucks will include Indian street snacks from Indish, plant-based burgers and shakes from Veg Out, Mexican eats from Ay! Mamacita, ice cream from Crema, plus more. When: Saturday, July 9 from 1 to 9 pm

Where: Tipperary Park, 315 Queens Avenue, New Westminster Khastahlano Street Party The Khatsahlano Street Party will be filling West 4th, between Burrard and MacDonald, on Saturday, July 9 with live musical performances, local artisans, Indigenous cultural sharing, street performers, and beer gardens. There will also be more than 30 food trucks, making this one of the biggest – and tastiest – food events of the season. When: Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: West 4th Avenue from Burrard Street to MacDonald Street, Vancouver Powell Street Festival The festival, which is one of the longest-running community arts festivals in Canada, is a jam-packed weekend celebrating Japanese-Canadian culture, food, and art. Expect to find traditional Japanese food, festival food, comforting community cuisine, sweets, refreshing treats, and more. Some participating food vendors at this year’s event include Artisan Sake Maker, Coconama Chocolate, ICHIYO’s Matcha Bar, JAPADOG, Potato San, Teppan Yaro, and Wakwak Burger. When: Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 from 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Oppenheimer Park and Paueru Gai (Powell Street area), Vancouver Carnaval del Sol Vancouver’s biggest three-day Latin American festival Carnaval del Sol runs from July 8 to 10 this year, featuring live music, art, dance, sports, poetry, and, oh yes, plenty of food. Carnaval del Sol is the Pacific Northwest’s biggest Latin American festival and is a great way to spend some time in the sun while enjoying Latin culture and cuisine. When: July 8 from 4:30 to 10 pm; July 9 and 10 from 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: Jonathan Rogers Park, 110 West 7th Avenue, Vancouver Como Taperia Patio Paella Series The summer patio paella series will start up on the restaurant’s patio, rain or shine, beginning this Sunday, June 12, and run every two weeks until August 28. Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como will invite guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature paella mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood). You’ll also be able to sip on Como’s refreshing drink offerings – like vermut and sangria on tap – and try out some tapas and small plates for a truly Spanish summer experience. When: Sunday, June 12, followed by every other Sunday after: June 26, July 3, July 17, July 31, August 14, and August 28, 2022

Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver TGIF: Thank Granville It’s Friday One of Vancouver’s best hidden-gem food festivals is happening this summer and you’re going to want to bring your picnic blanket and your appetite. You’ll be able to fill up from your favourite food trucks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from June 3 to August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm – an extension from last year when it was only Fridays and Saturdays. When: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from June 3 to August 28 from 11:30 am to 7 pm

Where: Fir Street and West 10th Avenue, Vancouver North Vancouver’s Shipyards Live Shipyard Plaza in North Vancouver will be transformed into a vibrant, high-energy night market every Friday night. The spring and summer series will feature live music, artisan vendors, an all-ages splash park, a beer garden, and, of course, lots of food trucks. Stanley Park Brewing will be setting up a space called The Patio, a huge beer garden where you can soak up the sun while also enjoying the live performances. When: Every Friday until September 2, 2022, from 3 to 10 pm

Where: Shipbuilders’ Square, 138 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine. In fact, there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022, from 7 pm to 12 am (Friday), 6 pm to 12 am (Saturday), 7 to 11 pm (Sunday and Holidays)

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station), Richmond Vegan Night Market Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market returns this summer with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected. When: Select Thursdays this summer: June 30, July 14 and 28, August 11 and 25, and September 8, 2022, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

One-time only events

A wizard mini-golf course that’ll require you to hocus focus is now open in Vancouver. Potion Putt only costs $18 to play, with yummy magical drinks and refreshments available. Before 5 pm the event is family-friendly, but after that, only adults are allowed.

The magical wizard golf course is located at the Vancouver Alpen Club on Victoria Drive, and it features a total of nine holes of magic. You’ll encounter “bubbling cauldrons, tasty potions, and magical portals along the way.”

When: June 23 to August 7, 2022

Where: 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

National Fried Chicken Day is this week, and to celebrate, two of Vancouver’s top foodie purveyors have teamed up to launch a must-try item: the Fried Chicken Crois-Sando. The creation is the perfect combo of hot spices, buttery goodness, and flakey pastry, and it’s only available on Wednesday, July 6.

Starting at 11 am, folks can head to one of three locations to get the goods: DL Chicken OG (905 Commercial Drive), DL Chicken UBC (6065 University Boulevard), and a special pop-up manned by DL’s Doug Stephen and the team at Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street).

When: Wednesday, July 6

Where: DL Chicken (905 Commercial Drive and 6065 University Boulevard) and Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street), Vancouver

Juke Fried Chicken is offering its signature crispy fried chicken sammies for half price on National Fried Chicken Day on July 6. The fan-favourite item will be available all day for just $4.50 exclusively for in-store pickup at 182 Keefer Street.

When: Wednesday, July 6

Where: Juke Fried Chicken, 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Dining in the Dark: A Unique Blindfolded Dining Experience will invite guests to enjoy a meal while blindfolded, leaving them in the dark the entire time.

For this Dining in the Dark experience, you won’t know what you’re eating ahead of time, but you will get to choose from three different, colour-coded menu categories: green is vegan, blue features seafood, and red is meat-based.

When: June 29, July 6, and July 27 at 7:30 pm

Where: Fable Diner & Bar, 755 Richards Street, Vancouver

Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival

On July 22 and 23, 2022, the celebration of all things boba will be taking place at Burnaby’s Swangard Stadium. In addition to being named the “Truedan Vancouver Bubble Tea Festival 2022” and being presented by Fantuan Delivery, there will be about 20 street food booths, 10 bubble tea brands, and approximately 30 retail booths participating.

When: July 22 and 23, 2022, from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Swangard Stadium — 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby

