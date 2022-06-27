Summer in Vancouver is hot, but one local chicken joint’s deal for National Fried Chicken day might just be hotter.

Juke Fried Chicken is offering its signature crispy fried chicken sammies for half price on July 6.

The fan-favourite item will be available all day for just $4.50 exclusively for in-store pickup at 182 Keefer Street.

“National Fried Chicken day has and always will be a special annual event for Juke as it’s intertwined with our anniversary,” said Justin Tisdall, co-owner and operator of Juke Fried Chicken and The Chickadee Room.

“Six years ago we opened a chicken-and-rib joint largely with the goal of bringing people together. Since day one we’ve felt so much love and support from the Chinatown community. We’re grateful we get to work with local suppliers, support the groups in need around us, and help feed the community. The last two years have been challenging and it’s because of the same community we’re still here slangin’ sammies together.”

There is a limit of 10 sandwiches per person, so plan accordingly, chicken lovers.

Get this deal Wednesday, July 6 from 11 am to 4 pm while quantities last.

Juke Fried Chicken

Address: 182 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-336-5853

Facebook | Instagram