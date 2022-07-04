It’s only Monday, but this week is already looking up: you can get super cheap pizzas every day this week.

Domino’s Pizza Canada is offering 50% off on all pizzas – yes, all of them – from July 4 to July 10.

The deal applies to online orders only when you use a special order code but will apply to all menu prices.

Whether you opt for Hawaiian, chicken bacon ranch, or classic pepperoni, your pie will be discounted half off at checkout.

The deal doesn’t apply to drinks or sides but does give you an excuse to eat pizza more than once this week.

The Domino’s deal is valid at locations across the country.