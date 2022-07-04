Tim Hortons launches new lineup of dessert-inspired Dream Donuts
The donuts at Tim Hortons are a Canadian staple, and it looks like we now have three more to try and enjoy.
Most donuts tend to be dessert-themed, but these Dream Donuts were specifically inspired by Canadians’ favourite desserts.
The all-new donuts are a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake Dream Donut, a Birthday Cake Confetti Dream Donut, and a S’mores Dream Donut.
“We wanted to come up with a fresh, new lineup of premium Dream Donuts that look incredible and taste even better, and we got our inspiration from some of Canadians’ favourite desserts: cheesecake, birthday cake and S’mores,” said Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.
“Our innovation team spent a lot of time in the test kitchen transforming those flavour concepts into our three new beautiful and delicious Dream Donuts, which would look great on a dessert platter at your next barbeque or family gathering.”
“They’re so gorgeous you’ll want to snap some photos for your social feeds before you let your guests dig in,” added Voakes.
Each of the three donuts has different fillings like decadent cream cheese. These are also topped with candy bites and drizzled with different sauces.
The S’mores Dream Donut is a ring that is filled with chocolate, dipped in marshmallow-flavoured fondant, and finally topped with a graham cracker crumble and and drizzled with chocolate fondant.
These Dream Donuts are available now at Tims restaurants and can be ordered for delivery through the Tims app.