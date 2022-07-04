The donuts at Tim Hortons are a Canadian staple, and it looks like we now have three more to try and enjoy.

Most donuts tend to be dessert-themed, but these Dream Donuts were specifically inspired by Canadians’ favourite desserts.

The all-new donuts are a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake Dream Donut, a Birthday Cake Confetti Dream Donut, and a S’mores Dream Donut.

“We wanted to come up with a fresh, new lineup of premium Dream Donuts that look incredible and taste even better, and we got our inspiration from some of Canadians’ favourite desserts: cheesecake, birthday cake and S’mores,” said Tallis Voakes, Director of Culinary Innovation at Tim Hortons.