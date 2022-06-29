Beaucoup Bakery and DL Chicken are dropping the ultimate crispy fried treat next week

National Fried Chicken Day is next week, and to celebrate, two of Vancouver’s top foodie purveyors have teamed up to launch a must-try item: the Fried Chicken Crois-Sando.

The creation is the perfect combo of hot spices, buttery goodness, and flakey pastry, and it’s only available on Wednesday, July 6.

Starting at 11 am, folks can head to one of three locations to get the goods: DL Chicken OG (905 Commercial Drive), DL Chicken UBC (6065 University Boulevard), and a special pop-up manned by DL’s Doug Stephen and the team at Beaucoup Bakery (2150 Fir Street).

Stephen and Beaucoup’s Betty Hung have truly concocted a drool-worthy mashup.

Patrons can expect a spicy version of Beaucoup’s famous butter croissant as the base of the Crois-Sando, and inside, DL’s famous fried chicken of course!

There will even be a version of the croissants made with Fear the Reaper spices for all those heat seekers, along with a limited-edition Sweet N Spicy Croissant. The latter is only available at Beaucoup Bakery on July 6.