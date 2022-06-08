Few things scream summer like dining on patios, sipping on chilled gin and tonics, and indulging in fresh seafood dishes.

Como Taperia, the highly-acclaimed Spanish tapas spot in Mount Pleasant, is notorious for doing all of these things very well. This summer, it’ll be bringing us the ultimate dining experience, though: a patio paella series.

The summer patio paella series will start up on the restaurant’s patio, rain or shine, beginning this Sunday, June 12, and run every two weeks until August 28.

Teaming up with the Paella Guys, Como will invite guests to try out the Spanish catering company’s signature paella mixta (a combination of both chicken and seafood).

You’ll also be able to sip on Como’s refreshing drink offerings – like vermut and sangria on tap – and try out some tapas and small plates for a truly Spanish summer experience.

The Paella Guys’ signature dish is made with chicken, shrimp, jumbo prawns, red peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomato, garlic, saffron, and olive oil. Guests will be able to watch the dish being prepared live in its traditional steel pan as part of the experience, as well.

Each paella session will have three seating times – 12 pm, 2 pm, and 4 pm – with tickets available for groups of two to four people.

Como Taperia Patio Paella Series

When: Sunday, June 12, followed by every other Sunday after: June 26, July 3, July 17, July 31, August 14, and August 28, 2022

Where: Como Taperia, 201 East 7th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: From $25 per person

Instagram