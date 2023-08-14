16 Vancouver food events happening this week: August 14 to 20

Mark your calendars because there’s plenty of tasty stuff going on in the city this week.

From night markets to street parties to huge festivals, there’s no shortage of fantastic food-related stuff to check out in Vancouver this week.

Here are our picks for Vancouver’s most unmissable food and drink events happening this week, August 14 to 20.

One-Time Events

You might be planning to go to Ambleside Music Festival primarily for the tunes, but once you see the great food and beverage options that will be up for order, you’ll be pumped for the eats, too. From Dos Amigos Tex Mex to Mom’s Grilled Cheese, there will be plenty of food available here to keep you fueled for dancing all night long.

When: August 19 to 20, 2023

Where: Ambleside Park, West Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices

Field Day Fest

This year, Field House Brewing is celebrating its seventh year of Field Day Fest. Taking place on August 19, the summer festival features an open-air concert, a daytime local market, flash tattoos, a smokehouse BBQ, games, and exclusive sour beer releases. This year’s theme is country and will feature two different sessions: an all-ages “Sunny” session and a 19+ “Sunset” session.

When: Saturday, August 19 at 11:30 am and 5 pm

Where: Field House Brewing, 2281 W Railway Street, Abbotsford

Tickets: $45 per person

Railtown Tailgate Series

The legendary Railtown Tailgate Series has returned to the city this summer after a three-year absence, bringing incredible barbecue, cold drinks, and great company to the ultimate summer experience. Chefs Dan Olson and Tyler Day of Railtown Cafe and Railtown Catering are once again firing up their custom-made 12-foot barbecue barrel for the summer series this year, which is taking place over three dates: June 25, July 23, and August 20.

For each day, there will be two seatings – at 3 and 5 pm – with generous servings of slow-smoked brisket, pork shoulder, beer-brined chicken and bratwurst, as well as jalapeño cornbread and two Southern-style sides (think Carolina coleslaw and creamy potato salad).

When: August 20 with seatings at 3 and 5 pm

Where: Railtown Cafe (397 Railway Street) and The Boxcar (917 Main Street), Vancouver

Tickets: From $27.96

Recurring Events

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Using business as a force for good. (@theveganmarket.ca)

Canada’s first and only 100% plant-based night market is gearing up for a busy summer season, and foodies and shoppers will want to join the fun. The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, kicked off on Thursday, June 8 at The Waldorf Hotel. The plant-based food-fuelled parties invite guests to enjoy a drink while you shop from local businesses, makers, and brands, with several dates through July and August.

When: August 17, August 31, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel, 1489 East Hastings Street, and Locarno Beach (August 31), Vancouver

Tickets: Minimum donation of $4 or canned goods, clothing, or pet food. Children are free.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. Pop-Up Series

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Copperpenny Distilling Co. are joining forces to showcase a new Oyster Shell collaboration ‘No. 006 Gin’ during a second-annual series of Oysters and Cocktails Pop-Ups at the North Vancouver distillery. Taking place on July 23, August 20, and September 17, the pop-up series will be showcasing premium oyster varieties and seasonally inspired “Shuckers’ Choice” selections for $21 a half dozen or $36 a dozen per person.

When: August 20, and September 17

Where: 103-288 Esplanade East, North Vancouver

Tickets: Reservations available by emailing [email protected]

If you’ve ever wanted to check out more of Burnaby Heights’ amazing restaurant scene, this month is the time to do it. Starting on Friday, August 18, and running until Sunday, August 27, Crave the Heights encourages guests to experience the neighbourhood’s diverse dining scene. The 10-day series will see a roster of Burnaby Heights restaurants preparing special menus, drink features, and desserts to showcase all the community has to offer.

When: August 18 to 27, 2023

Where: Participating restaurants in Burnaby Heights

The 1931 Gallery Bistro is located on the second level of the Vancouver Art Gallery and offers indoor as well as outdoor dining with its charming patio space. This month, the bistro will be offering a whole new reason to check out the patio space after seeing an exhibition, as visitors will be able to enjoy the patio every Friday night from 5 to 8 pm.

The Friday night patio service will feature drinks from a limited beverage menu, along with a selection of grab-and-go snacks. It will be bar service only, with no table service offered on those evenings, and you must have proof of admission in order to get the free drink.

When: Every Friday night in August, starting August 4, from 5 to 8 pm

Where: 1931 Gallery Bistro, Vancouver Art Gallery — 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

A popular summer patio party series is returning to downtown Vancouver for its third year in a row, with some fun surprises for new and returning guests. The Bentall Centre’s Neighbourhood Patio pop-up takes place every Thursday and Friday until August 25, with live music, art and dance nights, pop-up markets, and more.

When: Every Thursday and Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 3 to 9 pm

Where: The Breezeway at Bentall Centre — 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Reserve a table online

Pizza in Piazza

Il Centro, also known as the Italian Cultural Centre, is holding a Pizza in Piazza happy hour and Mercato event every Wednesday all summer long. Between 3 and 7 pm, you’ll be able to eat, drink, and shop from the Centre’s finest vendors.

When: Every Wednesday through summer between 3 and 7 pm

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Serate in Piazza

Also taking place at Il Centro this summer is the Serate in Piazza event, a magical dinner, dancing, and live music evening every Friday starting July 7. You can register online for these events, which are free to attend, with food and drink available for purchase.

When: Every Friday night through summer starting July 7

Where: Italian Cultural Centre — 3075 Slocan Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Register online

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Langley Project (@fortlangleyproject)

A fun event you need to have on your radar is the return of Fort Langley Night Markets, happening every Friday until August 25 at Glover Mary Church. Fort Langley Project presents the weekly family-friendly event, which is expected to feature dozens of local vendors, food and drinks, live entertainment, and more. And admission to the night market is free! Fort Langley Night Market is a licensed event, so you can enjoy local beer, wine, cider, and craft cocktails, along with tasty dishes from a variety of food trucks.

When: Every Friday until August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

Admission: Free

Fridays on Front, the popular free block party series, fired back up on Friday, July 7, on Front Street Mews in Downtown New West. One of the city’s best food street parties, Fridays on Front highlights artisan vendors, musical performances, and, of course, a lot of great food. And it’s a quick walk from both the New Westminster and Columbia Skytrain Stations.

A variety of local food vendors and trucks will also be on-site, and the events will be fully licensed. So you can expect to find boozy refreshments from local spots like Steel & Oak and Pacific Breeze Winery.

When: Every Friday from August 11 to August 25, 2023

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: Front Street Mews in Downtown New Westminster

Admission: Free

For the third year in a row, the South Granville BIA is set to bring back its fun summer food truck series. Called Thank Granville It’s Food Trucks (or TGIFood Trucks), the event is a weekly showdown of some of Vancouver’s best bites and sips on wheels, happening every Friday until August 25. The pop-up food event offers foodies and locals fare from vendors with a range of culinary delights, including Persian food, Mexican street food, Japanese sandos, and, of course, some sweet treats too.

When: Every Friday until August 25; noon to 3 pm and 4 to 7 pm

Where: Corner of Fir Street and 10th Avenue

North America’s largest night market kicked off on April 28. This year’s theme is Summer Wonderland, with over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out. This is a summer must!

When: April 28 to October 9, 2023; Friday to Sunday

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shipyards Night Market 2.0 (@shipyardsnightmarket)

North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) kicked off its 10th anniversary on Friday, May 12, in Lower Lonsdale. The popular free event takes place every Friday from 3 to 10 pm and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

When: Every Friday until September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Something pretty special is happening at North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay Market all summer long. A collaboration between Lonsdale Quay Market and the Shipyards Brewery District, The Brewyard is a pop-up running now until August 27. The experience will take place inside the Quay, bringing the best of North Van’s craft beverage scene in one taphouse setting. The Brewyard will feature tastings from seven local breweries, one cidery, one distillery, and one winery, offering a bit of something for every kind of taste.

When: Now until August 27 on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm

Where: Lonsdale Quay Market — 123 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver