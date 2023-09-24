20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: September 25 to October 1

From VIFF to Sting to Oktoberfest and more, here are 20 fantastic things to check out from September 25 to October 1.

Time is just zooming by, so let’s make sure we fill it with some great events around Metro Vancouver!

How the heck is it already the last week of September?

What: Movie lovers will discover approximately 140 feature films and 100 shorts from around the world at VIFF 2023. The festival’s 42nd edition will also include insightful talkbacks, conferences, live performances, and other special events.

The extensive lineup will be shown on 10 screens at seven venues across the city, with organizers inviting everyone to come together for the cinema celebration.

When: September 28 to October 8, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Single tickets range from $13 to $18, with ticket packs and festival passes also available. VIFF+ Members receive discounts on all VIFF tickets, and the free U25 membership offers additional discounts to those between the ages of 19 and 25. Purchase online.

Stage Fright: Murder at The Disco What: We’ve heard of killer comedy shows, but the latest production by The Improv Centre on Granville Island is taking things to the next level. This Halloween season, the improv theatre company presents Stage Fright 2: Murder at The Disco. One lucky audience member will even become the lead detective throughout the second half of each performance. When: Every Friday and Saturday from September 29 to October 28, 2023 (plus a preview on September 28)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $26.50, purchase online Semiahmoo First Nation’s 3rd Annual Walk for Truth & Reconciliation What: Semiahmoo First Nation welcomes the community to its Walk for Truth & Reconciliation at Semihamoo Park. The annual event features family-friendly activities that explore the theme, “What does Reconciliation mean to you?” Highlights include youth dancers and speakers, Indigenous women’s harmonizer and drum group M’Girl, complimentary chili and bannock, face painting, and an Indigenous artisan market. Orange shirts will also be sold before the walk. When: September 30, 2023

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Semihamoo Park. The walk begins in the parking lot adjacent to Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Plaza – 15393 Marine Drive, White Rock

Cost: Free

Oktoberfest at Parallel 49 What: Every day until October 8, Parallel 49 Brewing will celebrate Oktoberfest in their massive biergarten. Come enjoy live music, a Bavarian food menu and German-style beers. Plus, there will be a contest each night for the best-dressed Oktoberfest outfit. The band fires up from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays through Thursdays; on Fridays, they play from 5:30 to 10 pm. Music on Saturdays runs from 4:30 to 10 pm and on Sundays from 2:45 to 8 pm. When: Now until October 8, 2023

Time: Opens at 11 am daily

Where: Parallel 49 – 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Limited reservations are available; book via [email protected].

What: Compania Rocio Molina’s Caida Del Cielo (Fallen from Heaven) from Spain combines punk and modern flamenco in one spectacular and currently rave-reviewed show.

Molina’s mastery of contrast will be on full showcase during the show, moving in thunder and stillness while being accompanied by four male musicians.

When: September 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Goldcorp Centre for the Arts – 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series from September 2023 to March 2024. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu with accompanying beer pairings.

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media at the start of each month.

The complete schedule of the Brewery Dinner Series is as follows:

Thursday, September 28

Thursday, October 26

Thursday, November 30

Thursday, January 25

Thursday, February 29

Thursday, March 30

When: Last Thursday of the month (except for December) starting September 28, 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 per person; purchase online

What: If fall is your favourite season, then you need to get yourself to an orchard ASAP and spend your weekend picking apples.

Picking your own fruit is an annual tradition in BC, and when it’s fall, there are plenty of plump apples ready to be plucked straight from the tree.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various orchards near Vancouver. See the list online.

What: South Asian cinema takes center stage at the 2023 International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) in Surrey. This year’s theme is Pathbreakers, with six feature films, four documentaries and over 30 short films being screened. Filmmakers and movie lovers can also check out the dynamic industry events and innovative new initiatives.

When: September 28 to October 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Watch The Little Mermaid on the big screen at BC Place and help kids in need? Count us in!

Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will host its “More Than a Movie” on Sunday, October 1. Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see Disney’s Little Mermaid on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board. Each ticket purchased includes the admission of a youth from an equity-seeking group to attend for free.

When: October 1, 2023

Time: Doors at 3 pm, movie at 5:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 per ticket, $50 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase tickets online here

What: Root Dwellers Music Showcase acknowledges the importance of National Day For Truth and Reconciliation at its next event at the Anza Club. The headliners include Lil Smudge, a 2-spirit Indigenous femmecee from both the Vuntut G’witchin nation and the Kawacatoose nation of Treaty 4, and Yellowbunny, a former addict turned rapper born and raised in Kamloops.

The event will be hosted by Francis Baptiste and features Elder Randy Tait and vendors West Coast Bannock and the Urban Native Youth Association (UNYA).

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 7 to 11:30 pm

Where: The Anza Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $20 plus fees; purchase online

What: Glory Days is launching a new Vancouver Night Market at the Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza on Friday, September 29.

The free-admission event will feature beloved local restaurants creating globally inspired dishes, vintage shopping from popular vendors, and more. All ages are invited to the party.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery on Robson Plaza — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Summer is still in full swing, but we’re already looking forward to autumn, and a big reason is Oktoberfest.

Vancouver’s take on the traditional German beer festival comes in the form of Harvest Haus, a fun-filled weekend combining modern cuisine with traditional and “authentic European harvest traditions.”

And yes, there will be loads of bratwurst, lederhosen, and lots and lots of beer.

When: Friday, September 29, from 6 to 11:30 pm; Saturday, September 30, from 11:30 am to 4:30 pm and 6 to 11:30 pm

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 Hastings Street E, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Vancouver Whitecaps continue their MLS season with an exciting home game against DC United on September 30 at BC Place.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Award-winning Canadian musician Daniel Caesar is embarking on the second leg of his new tour, and it’s stopping in Vancouver for one special night.

The “Get You” singer lands in Vancouver on September 30 at the Pacific Coliseum. One of the most-streamed Canadian artists on Spotify, Caesar averages over 20 million monthly listeners on the platform and has 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available here

What: Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, presents Agatha’s Witching Hour for Halloween and horror lovers, with four eerie experiences to check out.

The popular Midway section returns with a spooky cast of characters, and guests can also treat themselves to all of Mama Maan’s signature fall sips and bites. They include festive beverages like Double-Spice Cream, Pumpkin Spice and Salted Caramel Apple Lattés, apple cider slushies and spiced chai.

When: Select nights from September 29 until October 31, 2023

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options. Early bird tickets go on sale on September 6 at 10 am.

What: Lang Lang in Recital, presented by Willow Global Arts, will see the globally renowned pianist perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s timeless and iconic “Goldberg Variations,” taking fans on an enchanting musical journey.

When: September 25, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe St, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $147.20 — Available here.

What: Nisga’a Ts’amiks Vancouver Society is honouring the lost children and survivors from the Indian Residential Schooling system with a National Day For Truth And Reconciliation event at John Hendry Park. Orange T-shirts will be sold on-site, and there are also food vendors planned.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – Outdoors Gravel Field – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Get ready to walk in fields of gold, because one of the best-selling music artists of all time is coming to Vancouver to play all his biggest hits.

Sting is bringing the My Songs World Tour to Rogers Arena, so get ready for a journey through the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s most beloved songs.

When: September 29, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets available online

What: Hastings Community Association hosts an Orange Shirt Day event at Templeton Welcome Garden. The event will include Indigenous speakers, drumming, Earth art, tea music, garden tours, and ice cream. All are invited to gather, remember and play.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 2 to 5 pm

Where: Templeton Welcome Garden – 700 Templeton Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Canucks begin the new NHL season in September with a home exhibition game against the Edmonton Oilers on September 30.

When: September 30, 2023

Time: 6 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online