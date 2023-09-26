Stunning Mid-Autumn Moon Festival coming to Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Garden this weekend

One of Vancouver’s longest-running Moon Festival celebrations is returning this week and it’s shaping up to be bigger and better than ever.

Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden is hosting the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival on Friday, September 29 and Saturday, September 30, with live performances and delicious food for all ages to enjoy.

The 37th annual event is themed “A Circus of Dreams,” and also features tea ceremonies, art and activations throughout the gardens, the Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Park and the Zodiac Courtyard.

“The Mid-Autumn Moon Festival is a cherished tradition in Chinese culture, celebrated with lanterns, mooncakes, and cultural performances,” the garden’s executive director, Lorraine Lowe, told Daily Hive. “Our festival not only serves as a vibrant celebration but also as an opportunity to support our non-profit organization, the local community and the cultural enrichment of Chinatown.”

Festival attendees will be treated to a live DJ and B-Boy Dancers, Lion Dances, Guzhang and vocal performers. And bringing the circus to the garden will be a hula hoop artist, a contortionist and a juggler.

Try your hand at arts and crafts, get your fortune told, or gaze into the stars with telescopes from HR MacMillan Space Centre. You can also learn Chinese calligraphy, discover the art of incense, and get your face painted at the event.

There will be a variety of tasty sips and bites to devour at the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival from A.BENTO Restaurant, Aiyahohno Cafe, Bon Moment Bake Shop, Noisette by Olivia Bakery, Simply Homayd Chili Oil and Sun Yat-Sen Garden Bar. And don’t miss out on the tea ceremonies happening throughout the evenings.

When: September 29 and 30, 2023

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden — 578 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Admission: Advanced tickets are $7-$10 plus taxes and fees, free for children ages five and under. Purchase online