"Canada's scariest corn maze" returns with new haunted attractions near Vancouver

One of the most popular Halloween attractions around Vancouver is back for another season of scares.

Maan Farms, the creators of “the scariest corn maze in Canada” located in Abbotsford, has unveiled Agatha’s Witching Hour for Halloween and horror lovers.

MF Haunts opens in late September with four eerie experiences to check out.

Homestead is described as an immersive, limited-entry, full-contact experience. Journey into horror theatre as Agatha’s curse and Alistair’s dark arts pull you into a sensory nightmare.

Visitors can also test their psychological limits in The Way Down. The multisensory hellscape requires guests to wear fabric hoods and follow a rope through a realm of hidden horrors.

And the “Scariest Corn Maze in Canada” is back with a fan-favourite Slaughterhouse theme. Longtime fans and newcomers to Maan Farm’s Haunted can go on a self-guided exploration of the corn maze, but be careful as sinister farmhands and gruesome creatures are close behind.

More details of this year’s MF Haunts are to be announced, but last year’s event included a Midway Street Theatre with a spooky cast of characters and a Blood Bar where guests can order a wine-filled Blood Bag.

If you’ve got a flair for scares, Maan Farms is hiring for some freakishly fun jobs that pay really well.

You can get paid up to $40 an hour to scare by acting as one of Maan Farms’ ghoulish characters, depending on previous acting experience.

When: Select nights from late September until October 31, 2023

Time: Hours of operation vary based on the date

Where: Maan Farms — 790 McKenzie Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various options. Early bird tickets go on sale on September 6 at 10 am.