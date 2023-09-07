EventsConcertsSponsored

Katy Brennan
Katy Brennan
|
Sep 7 2023, 8:53 pm
Lang Lang is bringing his mesmerizing piano artistry to Vancouver this September

Good news for classical music lovers — Lang Lang is coming to Vancouver and is set to return to the stage for a one-night-only concert at Orpheum Theatre on September 25.

Lang Lang in Recital, presented by Willow Global Arts, will see the globally renowned pianist perform Johann Sebastian Bach’s timeless and iconic “Goldberg Variations”, taking fans on an enchanting musical journey.

Tickets for this unmissable event are on sale now.

Having played to billions of viewers at the 2008 Olympic Opening Ceremony in Beijing and hailed as “the hottest artist on the classical music planet” by The New York Times, Lang Lang has consistently sold out major venues all over the world.

As a pianist, educator, philanthropist, and influential ambassador for the arts, he has led the way in bringing classical music into the 21st century through the Lang Lang International Music Foundation.

He’s also known for thinking outside the box and frequently stepping into different musical worlds — his performances at the GRAMMY Awards with Metallica, Pharrell Williams or jazz legend Herbie Hancock were watched by millions of viewers, attracting new audiences to classical music.

Lang Lang’s upcoming Vancouver performance will surely be an unforgettable encounter with musical brilliance, so don’t miss out. Tickets can be purchased here. From September 7 to September 25, or until tickets last , Daily Hive readers can get 10% off their tickets by using the promotion code LANGVAN at checkout.

Lang Lang In Recital

When: Monday, September 25
Where: The Orpheum Theatre, 601 Smithe St, Vancouver
Time: 8 pm
Tickets: Starting at $147.20 — Available here

