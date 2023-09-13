Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Watch The Little Mermaid on the big screen at BC Place and help kids in need? Count us in!

Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with BC Place and PavCo, will host its “More Than a Movie” on Sunday, October 1.

Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see Disney’s Little Mermaid on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board. Each ticket purchased includes the admission of a youth from equity-seeking groups to attend for free.

Kids Up Front is a charity that partners with over 100 different child-serving agencies in the Greater Vancouver area to make sure that all kids have access to fun experiences.

Donated tickets, classes, and passes to local events go to children of families that face multiple barriers, such as poverty, illness, minority status, newcomers to Canada, and more, and give them a chance to enjoy unique opportunities and events.

“The more people buy tickets, the more kids and families in need can attend,” said Kids Up Front Vancouver in a previous release. “The more people spread the word, the bigger it grows. The more we raise, the greater the impact we can have on the mental health of kids and families in the Greater Vancouver area.”

Tickets for More Than a Movie are $15 per ticket or $50 for a family pass of four tickets. Each ticket, donated or purchased, includes admission to the movie as well as a hot dog, popcorn, and soft drink.

Attendees can meet the team mascots of the BC Lions, the Vancouver Canadians, the Vancouver Bandits and the Vancouver Whitecaps. Everyone can also try to score a goal or throw a touchdown pass on the field.

So invite your friends and family to enjoy The Little Mermaid at BC Place for a great cause!

When: October 1, 2023

Time: Doors at 3 pm, movie at 5:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 per ticket, $50 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase tickets online here

