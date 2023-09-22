East Vancouver brewery Parallel 49 has officially brought back its much-loved Oktoberfest celebration this fall.

Running from Saturday, September 16 to Sunday, October 8, Parallel 49’s impressive 120-seat beer garden has been transformed into a lively Oktoberfest biergarten, with tasty German treats, live entertainment, and more.

In addition to Parallel 49’s regular beer lineup, the brewery will have four feature Oktoberfest beers: a German Pilsner, Hefeweizen, Schwarzbier, and Festbier. These will also be served in classic dimpled beer steins, adding to the Oktoberfest vibes.

The event will also feature an Oktoberfest-themed food menu, with dishes like Bavarian pretzels with mustard, Bratkartoffen (crispy potatoes with onion, caraway seed mayo and dill), fully loaded currywurst, and schnitzel sandos on offer, to name a few.

The popular Rheinlander Band from the last couple of year’s iterations of the event will be making a reprisal, too, with four sets per day on Friday and Saturday, three sets on Sundays, and two sets from Monday to Thursday.

Be prepared to dress up for this event, as the best Oktoberfest-themed outfit will be awarded prizes each night.

Parallel 49’s Oktoberfest is not ticketed, but it is first come, first served, so get there early if you want to partake in the fun. All ages will be welcome in the biergarten.

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2739

Facebook | Instagram

With files from Daniel Chai