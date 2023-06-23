Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Award-winning Canadian musician Daniel Caesar is embarking on the second leg of his new tour and it’s stopping in Vancouver for one special night.

His new Superpowers World Tour will travel the US & Canada this summer and fall and will see the “Get You” singer land in Vancouver on September 30 at the Pacific Coliseum.

It’s a 33-date tour that will feature multiple opening acts that are sure to captivate, including Flying Lotus, Orion Sun, Charlotte Day Wilson, BADBADNOTGOOD, Montell Fish, and Moses Sumney, the latter of which will be performing in Vancouver.

One of the most-streamed Canadian artists on Spotify, Caesar averages over 20 million monthly listeners on the platform and has 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube.

The Superpowers tour will support Caesar’s latest acclaimed album, Never Enough, his highest charting release to date, which debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top R&B Albums Chart.

Not only is the 28-year-old an award-winning singer (having won a Grammy for “Best Part” in 2018), he’s also a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who has collaborated with popular musicians like Rick Ross, Summer Walker, Ty Dolla $ign, and Omar Apollo on his latest album.

Tickets to the Vancouver show are for sale now on Ticketleader — and hurry, they’re selling fast.

When: Saturday, September 30

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available here