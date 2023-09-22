Annual film festival returns to Surrey to celebrate South Asian stories

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

It’s time to grab your popcorn as the International South Asian Film Festival (iSAFF) is officially back for 2023.

The annual film festival dedicated to South Asian stories in cinema is set to return to BC from September 28 to October 1 at Surrey City Hall.

The Opening Purple Carpet Gala will take place on Friday, September 29. The reception will kickstart the much-anticipated festival with elegance, glitz and glamour, so you’ll want to buy your ticket soon.

This year’s theme is “Pathbreakers,” focusing the festival’s celebrations on the unique voices and stories of the South Asian diaspora by bringing together industry professionals and enthusiasts worldwide.

Opening night will feature Lord Curzon ki Haveli making its Canadian debut. It’s a story about the extraordinary lives of four immigrant Asians living in London and the mayhem of an unplanned dinner party. The film’s humour and chaos are sure to set a high bar as the opening film.

The festival will showcase six feature films over the span of four days. It will also show four documentaries and over 30 short films, all focused on highlighting South Asian stories.

Whether you like comedy, romance, drama, or documentaries, there’s something for everyone.

“Our aim is to provide a platform for the voices and stories of South Asia and its diaspora to be enjoyed by the BC audience and beyond,” said Pulkit Datta, iSAFF Artistic Director.

“Each film in our lineup offers a unique perspective from the massively diverse and complex South Asian communities, addressing contemporary issues, challenging the status quo, and flexing the artistic prowess of South Asian filmmakers.”

The festival is the perfect opportunity to indulge in some brilliant cinematic pieces while learning about the lives and experiences of some South Asian diaspora.

The festival organizers are just as excited as we are for the event.

“We’ve come such a long way, and this year is a big leap forward for us,” says Mannu Sandhu, iSAFF Festival Producer. “Since 2010 we’ve been building this journey, and now with a new name and new goals, we’re reaching even more hearts. At iSAFF 2023, our goal is simple: to light up screens with incredible stories and grow our community. Join us as we celebrate films, embrace a community of storytellers, and honour everyone pushing limits in their own ways. We’re determined to make this year’s festival unforgettable!”

When: September 28 to October 1, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Centre Stage at Surrey City Hall

Cost: $128.25 for a single adult for the iSAFF Purple Carpet Gala. Purchase online.