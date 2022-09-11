20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: September 12 to 18

Out-of-this-world concerts to massive beer festivals. Whatever you’re in the mood for, we’ve got you covered!

Here are 20 fantastic things to do in and around Vancouver from September 12 to 18. Swedish House Mafia, The Canine Library and more!

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Canada’s guitar-playing astronaut, Colonel Chris Hadfield, is performing with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) this month, and the concert promises to be out of this world.

The astronaut, author, and musician will perform an approximately two-hour concert filled with his original music as well as songs from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., Superman, and Hook.

When: September 16, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting at $29.52

What: Clearly’s first-ever warehouse sale is happening at their Downtown Vancouver store this week. Shop amazing deals on glasses and contact lenses, with 50% off designer brands like Gucci and Bottega, 300 frame styles at $0, 30 to 50% off eyeglass lenses (including progressives, blue light, and prescription sun) and 30 to 50% off select contact lenses. You can even sign up for an extra VIP discount online.

The Warehouse Sale will take over two floors of the Clearly Robson St. store, with fun surprises, giveaways, and freebies throughout the weekend. Note that all items are final sale and only available while products last, so arrive early and be ready with your glasses or contact lenses prescription.

When: September 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Clearly Robson Street – 961 Robson Street, Vancouver

Entry: No ticket required, though customers should arrive early as long lines are expected. Sign up for an extra VIP discount online.

What: AMS Events is helping new and returning students kick off the new school year in style with The 36th Annual Welcome Back BBQ Music Festival. The event will feature live performances by French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Cheat Codes, and many more.

There will also be food trucks on-site, fun and games booths, water provided free of charge, and more at The Plaza Outside the Nest. The Welcome Back BBQ Music Festival is all-ages with a 19+ section.

When: September 16, 2022

Time: Doors open at 4 pm

Where: The Plaza Outside the Nest – 6133 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Whistler Village Beer Festival (WVBF) returns to the heart of the resort from September 13 to 18 for a massive celebration of everything craft beer and ciders.

The Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza on Saturday, September 17, and Sunday, September 18 will showcase 60 B.C. breweries and cideries, food vendors, and games. The weekend extravaganza will also include great concerts by The Strumbellas, Shred Kelley, and more.

When: September 13 to 18, 2022. Main Event on September 17 and 18

Time: Various times. Main Event from 12 to 5 pm

Where: Various locations throughout Whistler Village, Main Event at Whistler Olympic Plaza

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Get out onto the water with Dragon Zone Paddling Club’s Intro to Kayaking course. First-time paddlers will learn the fundamental skills and knowledge to paddle in protected waters from experienced and certified kayaking instructors.

No experience is necessary and gear and boat are provided. Participants do not need to know how to swim to take the course. However, they must wear the supplied personal floatation device. For ages 12 and up, with youth aged 12 to 18 are recommended to be accompanied by an adult.

When: Every Monday until September 26, 2022

Time: 5 to 7 pm

Where: Creekside Community Centre – 1 Athletes Way, Vancouver

Cost: $109, register online

What: Car Free Days are presented by Translink and feature huge lineups of live entertainment, vendors and community booths, kid’s activities, and more. Best of all, the events are free to check out.

Head down to Carrie Cates Court in North Vancouver on September 17 and Main Street in Vancouver on September 18 for all of the fun.

When: September 17 (North Vancouver) and September 18 (Vancouver)

Time: 12 to 10 pm (North Vancouver), 12 to 7 pm (Vancouver)

Where: Carrie Cates Court at The Shipyards District (North Vancouver), Main Street – 10th Avenue to 25th Avenue (Vancouver)

Cost: Free

What: Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with B.C. Place and PavCo, will be hosting its “More Than a Movie” night on Sunday, September 18.

Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see Disney’s Lightyear on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung H.D. video board. Each ticket purchased includes the admission of a youth from equity-seeking groups to attend for free.

When: September 18, 2022

Time: Doors at 3 pm, movie at 5 pm

Where: B.C. Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 per ticket, $80 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase online

What: Check out performances by 16 groups from around the world, as well as interactive workshops and an opening night celebration at the 2022 Vancouver Improv Festival. Featuring headliners Broke Gravy from Portland, Hot Snack from Vancouver, and the Festival Ensemble featuring performers from across North America.



When: September 13 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: The Cultch – 1895 Venables Street, Vancouver, Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: The Live Nation-produced tour will be Swedish House Mafia’s first international excursion since their 2012 “One Last Tour,” which sold over one million tickets.

The tour will see the “Don’t You Worry Child” musicians play Rogers Arena on September 13, one of just three Canadian stops.

When: September 13, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Arena, 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Canine Library, presented by Vancouver Public Library, Vancouver Park Board, Paws 4 Stories, and St. John Ambulance BC/Yukon, invites participants to meet a new furry friend and read it some poetry at John Hendry Park.

Participants will be able to choose from a variety of poetry books from VPL’s collection for their session. There will also be an on-site poetry workshop led by the library’s Poet Laureate, Fiona Tinwei Lam.

All ages are invited to sign up at the park for a puppy and poetry session, though children 14 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 1 to 3 pm

Where: John Hendry Park – 3300 Victoria Drive, Vancouver (Field south of the playground, near the concession at Trout Lake)

Cost: Free

What: Drive-In Movie Nights at Oakridge is happening every Thursday from September 15 to 29 and is presented by developer Grosvenor and Fresh Air Cinema. The outdoor film screenings will take place at the Oakridge Transit Centre development site on 41st Avenue near Oak Street.

There will be space for 200 cars on the site, first-come, first-served, for this week’s screening of Field of Dreams. Entry to the site will open at 5:30 pm, and the first 300 attendees each evening will receive complimentary popcorn.

When: Every Thursday from September 15 to 29, 2022

Time: Entry opens at 5:30 pm; film screenings begin at dusk

Where: 949 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver (access at the corner of Willow Street and West 41st Avenue)

Cost: Free

What: Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh will make her Canadian debut when she headlines the upcoming Nation Extreme Wrestling’s (NEW) one-year anniversary event at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Friday, September 16.

Other notable wrestlers on the card include Seattleite Cody Chhun and the American tag-team Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl).

When: September 16, 2022

Time: Doors open at 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $42, purchase via Ticketmaster

What: Britannia Mine Museum’s annual Copper & Fire arts event is a celebration of B.C. artists that utilize mined materials “of the earth”, including metalworkers, sculptors, painters and jewellers.

The family-friendly event features earth-inspired artworks inspired by the landscape of the Pacific Northwest. Canadian indie folk/rock musicians Coldwater Road will also perform two 45-minute sets at 11:45 am and 1 pm.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Britania Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Tickets: Entry is included with general admission. Event-only tickets are also available for purchase online

What: Can recent scientific advances save Canadian wildlife and the planet from extinction? Find out on September 15, as renowned conservation biologist Dr. Carolyn Hogg from the University of Sydney, Australia brings wit, wisdom and a wicked collection of Australian wildlife stories to the Vancouver Convention Centre stage.

Those who care about Canadian wildlife, nature conservation and biodiversity will not want to miss this free event filled with fun, free food and refreshments. Pre-registration is required.

When: September 15, 2022

Time: 4 to 4:30 pm (Entrance), 4:30 to 6 pm (Keynote Address and Q&A), 6 to 7 pm (Reception)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West Building – 1055 Canada Place Way, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Nest Designs & Petite Revery are hosting their first-ever Pop-Up shop in downtown Vancouver. Nest Designs offers premium, eco-friendly baby products and sleepwear as well as adult loungewear, all in a clean and simple style. Petite Revery by Nest Designs makes beautiful, high-quality clothing for toddlers and children that is designed to fit comfortably.

When: September 15 to 18, 2022

Time: 10 am to 7 pm (Thursday and Friday), 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: 28 Water Street, Vancouver

What: The inaugural ʔəm̓i ce:p xwiwəl (Come Toward the Fire) is hosted by The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts in collaboration with Musqueam. The event is held in advance of this year’s Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and features free activities for the public and star-studded concerts.

Indigenous artists, musicians, speakers, performers and dance groups from Musqueam as well as Indigenous nations across Turtle Island (North America) will perform as part of Come Toward the Fire.

When: September 17 to 18, 2022

Time: 1 to 6 pm (Saturday free activities), 7 pm (Saturday night concert), 8 pm (Sunday night concert)

Where: The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts – 6265 Crescent Road, Vancouver; Museum of Anthropology at UBC – 6393 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver; Belkin Art Gallery – 1825 Main Mall, Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: Canada’s only bi-annual, all-hip-hop music festival is making its highly anticipated return to Vancouver this weekend with headliners Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby.

Breakout Festival is extending its presence at the PNE Amphitheatre by adding a second stage to the all-ages festival. Festival goers will also be treated to a variety of attractions during Breakout, including a VIP section, a food truck area, 19+ bars, an alcohol-free zone, a merch area, and more.

When: September 17 and 18, 2022

Where: PNE Amphitheatre – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: 2-day tickets start at $229 (+s/c). Purchase online

What: The most decorated male figure skater in Canadian history will be skating in Vancouver during special meet-and-greet opportunities and fans are invited to join in the fun.

Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is presenting the special public skate session with Olympic gold medallist Patrick Chan on Saturday, September 17 at Hillcrest Rink and Saturday, October 8 at Trout Lake Rink.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 1:30 to 2:45 pm (on-ice session), 3 to 4 pm (off-ice meet-and-greet)

Where: Hillcrest Rink – 4575 Clancy Loranger Way, Vancouver

Admission: Regular fee for public skate

What: The 18th annual A Night to Dream Gala is a spectacular evening to raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House of B.C. and Yukon. The celebration will include delicious food and wine, live and silent auctions, live entertainment, and more.

Each year, up to 2,000 families from across B.C. and the Yukon come to Vancouver for treatment, and Ronald McDonald House is their “home away from home” while children receive life-saving treatment nearby.

When: September 17, 2022

Time: 6 pm to late

Where: Westin Bayshore – 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Rio Theatre hosts a special 50th Anniversary screening and talk-back event in celebration of one of the most infamous films of all time: Gerard Damiano’s Deep Throat.

The filmmaker’s son and daughter, Gerard Jr. and Christar, will introduce the film and participate in the talk-back conversation alongside panellists Ernest Mathijs, noted cult-film author and UBC professor, and Velvet Steele, Vancouver sex worker activist, advocate, and media personality.

When: September 14, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $22-$30. VIP packages are also available, purchase online