Watch a movie on the big screen at BC Place and help kids in need? Count us in!

Kids Up Front Vancouver, in partnership with the arena and PavCo, will be hosting its “More Than a Movie” night on Sunday, September 18.

Families and individuals can purchase tickets to see Disney’s Lightyear on the world’s second-largest four-sided centre-hung HD video board. Each ticket purchased includes the admission of a youth from equity-seeking groups to attend for free.

Kids Up Front is a charity that partners with over 100 different child-serving agencies across Canada to make sure that a ticket never goes to waste. Extra tickets go to children of families that face multiple barriers, such as poverty, illness and neglect, and give them a chance to enjoy unique opportunities and events.

“The last time we hosted More Than a Movie in 2019, we had so much positive feedback from families,” shared Larissa Coquelle, Manager of Programs and Services at Kids Up Front Vancouver, in a release. “This is such an incredible and unique event for the community and its success relies on the help of the community.

“The more people buy tickets, the more kids and families in need can attend. The more people spread the word, the bigger it grows. The more we raise, the greater the impact we can have on the mental health of kids and families in the Greater Vancouver area.”

Tickets for More Than a Movie are $25 per ticket or $80 for a family pass of four tickets. Each ticket, donated or purchased, includes admission to the movie and access to on-field activities.

Attendees can meet Spike, the Vancouver Whitecaps mascot, and try to score a goal on the field. Everyone can also meet the BC Lions mascot, Leo the Lion, and some of the team’s talented dancers while taking part in a football toss.

Each guest will also receive a hot dog, a soft drink and most importantly, popcorn. So invite your friends and family to enjoy Lightyear at BC Place for a great cause!

When: September 18, 2022

Time: Doors at 3 pm, movie at 5 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 per ticket, $80 for a family pass (four tickets). Purchase online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of Kids Up Front and “More Than a Movie” night