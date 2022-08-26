Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh to make Canadian debut in Vancouver

Japanese wrestling sensation Maki Itoh will make her Canadian debut when she headlines the upcoming Nation Extreme Wrestling’s (NEW) one-year anniversary event at Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Friday, September 16.

Itoh, a former Japanese pop star, is known for singing her own entrance to the ring and is currently affiliated with Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling.

“Maki is one of the most charismatic wrestlers in the world right now and for us to have her joining us for our one-year anniversary is really something to be proud of,” said Nation Extreme Wrestling co-founder Chris Parry in a press release. “We think she is worth the price of admission on her own and will put on a fantastic show for all who make the trip to the Commodore Ballroom.”

Itoh will take on Chelsea Green (originally from Victoria) in one of nine big-name matches scheduled for the NEW one-year anniversary event. Green is one of the most sought-after women’s wrestlers in North America and she simply couldn’t say no to the match against Itoh, according to Parry.

Other notable wrestlers include Seattleite Cody Chhun and the American tag-team Midnight Heat (Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl).

When: Friday, September 16

Time: Doors open at 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom — 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Price: Starting at $42.00 — Tickets available via Ticketmaster