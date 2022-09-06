Chris Hadfield is coming to Vancouver to perform with the VSO this month

Canada’s guitar-playing astronaut, Colonel Chris Hadfield, is performing with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) this month and the concert promises to be out of this world!

The first Canadian to walk in space will be onstage at the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, September 16.

In a video message to fans posted on Instagram, Hadfield shared that he is excited to perform with the VSO for the second time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (@vsorchestra)

“[The concert will be] a chance not only to celebrate the music of space and a lot of music I’ve written and other people’s music but also ideas and interacting with the audience and telling some space stories and some imagery,” explained Hadfield. “It’s a musical and sensory-rich evening like like no other.

“I’m really looking forward to being there and hope to see you there.”

The astronaut, author and musician will perform an approximately two-hour concert filled with his original music as well as songs from Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T., Superman, and Hook.

Hadfield has been singing for quite some time. He famously recorded his own version of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity” from Space in 2013.

He is also the author of the #1 National Bestsellers An Astronaut’s Guide To Life, You Are Here: Around The World In 92 Minutes, and The Apollo Murders.

Hadfield will also be in Toronto this month for Elevate Festival, of which he is the co-chair and founding member.

Tickets are available online starting at $29.52

When: September 16, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

