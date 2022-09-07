This is where you can get a shirt for Orange Shirt Day 2022

Looking for an orange shirt for this year’s Orange Shirt Day? Your best option is straight from the people that formed the important day.

The Orange Shirt Society is a non-profit organization with its home in Williams Lake, BC, where Orange Shirt Day began in 2013.

Their website, orangeshirtday.org, has organized everything you need for September 30.

You might also like: Student creates Pow Wow jackets inspired by ribbon shirts and her Indigenous heritage

11 essential reads for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Get your orange shirt with the official 2022 design now so you aren’t left searching last minute. Visit our website to find the list of #OrangeShirtDay retailers.https://t.co/21O7iOFx17#EveryChildMatters #NationalDayforTruthandReconciliation @DreamcPR @McCabeFalcon pic.twitter.com/BjjKBuL4wF — Orange Shirt Society (@OrangeShirtSoc) August 31, 2022

According to their website, these retailers are listed as official shirt suppliers:

There is also an Orange Shirt Day book, designed as a textbook for students in Grades 5 and older, but it is an excellent resource for parents and the general public as well. Fifteen percent of the book proceeds go to the Orange Shirt Society to help support their work.

This Friday, September 30 also marks Canada’s National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.

The day honours the children who never returned home and Survivors of residential schools, as well as their families and communities.

Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history and ongoing impacts of residential schools is a vital component of the reconciliation process.