Taste rare and unusual apples at the delicious UBC Apple Festival this fall

If you’re a fan of the Fuji, gaga over Royal Gala, or lovers of the Pink Lady, we have the perfect fall event you need to put into your calendar.

The 2022 UBC Apple Festival is happening at the UBC Botanical Garden on October 15 and 16, and there’s something for fruit connoisseurs of all ages to enjoy.

Entering its 31st year, the huge apple celebration gives attendees a chance to learn about the diversity of apples as well as taste a number of rare and peculiar varieties. There will also be live entertainment, an apple and apple tree sale, and a food fair onsite.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UBC Botanical Garden (@ubcgarden)

dh_you_might_also_like

The first in-person UBC Apple Festival since 2019 will see the return of the popular apple-tasting tent. Visitors will be able to sample up to 40 varieties of new and heritage apples for an additional fee, all grown within British Columbia.

The Friends of the Garden’s Apple Booklet will also be available for purchase at the event, which details the history, propagation needs, and features of over 100 types.

The festival will showcase a lineup of family-friendly shows on both the Great Lawn Main Stage and the West Entrance Small Stage. Young horticulturalists can also visit the children’s area to learn about biodiversity, the environment, bees and other pollinators, and more.

Vancouver Island-based BC Fruit Testers Association will be at the fest with its “Best Apple Display in Canada,” a massive display of the nearly 200 apple varieties that are still grown in BC.

Attendees can take in grafting and cider-pressing demos, try to stump the experts with apples from their own garden, and get tips from Master Gardeners.

All of the activities may make you hungry, so stop by UBC Apple Festival’s food fair for pizza, hot beverages, chocolate, popcorn, cookies, and of course, apple pie!

Before you leave the UBC Botanical Garden, check out the extensive variety of apples and apple trees for purchase. Festival organizers share that conventional apple varieties, heritage, and “tried and true” varieties will be available, along with pears and quince.

Visitors are advised that there is no parking at the UBC Botanical Garden during the festival. UBC will be running a free shuttle bus from the West Campus Parkade and the Fraser River Parkade starting at 9:30 am and running every 15 minutes.

Tickets for UBC Apple Festival are only available online at applefestival.ca. Early bird pricing is in effect until September 21 and children who are 7 years and under can enter for free with a paying adult.

When: October 15 and 16, 2022

Time: 11 am to 4 pm

Where: UBC Botanical Garden – 6804 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $7 for early bird admission, purchase online. Early bird pricing is in effect until September 21, and children who are 7 years and under can enter for free with a paying adult.