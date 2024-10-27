20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: October 28 to November 3

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

HALLOWEEN FOR DOGS with Wirth Hats & Be More Like Your Dog

So long, October, and hello, November! Ease into the new month by having some fun this week! From Croissant Crawl to Halloween fun, Russell Peters, and more, here are 20 fun events you need to check out around Vancouver from October 28 to November 3.

What: Get ready to choose your own flaky adventures because the Metro Vancouver Croissant Crawl is back, and it’s bigger and better than ever!

Running from November 1 to 21, the croissant crawl is a self-guided, limited-edition croissant tour taking place around the region. This buttery and delicious event highlights some of the most creative and mouthwatering croissant creations from participating vendors, and organizers are excited for foodies to try them all.

When: November 1 to 21, 2024

Time: Various operating hours

Where: Participating vendors across Metro Vancouver

What: Vancouver’s most occult speakeasy celebrates the Season of the Witch all month long. Discover the decadent menu at Arcana, including a locally grown and foraged harvest, sweet, savoury and spiced libations, and more. And stay refreshed with their very own Unholy Water de-consecrated by official members of The Satanic Temple.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 12 am (Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday), 5 pm to 1 am (Friday and Saturday)

Where: Arcana Spirit Lounge — 238 Abbott Street, Vancouver

What: Sweet & Salty present their first Halloween Sip & Shop Artisan Market at Patina Brewing in Port Coquitlam. Find the perfect Halloween items while listening to music and entering to win prizes. Patina will also serve up beer during the event.

When: October 28, 2024

Time: 4 to 8 pm

Where: Patina Brewing – 2332 Marpole Avenue, Port Coquitlam

Admission: Free

What: The sixth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 15 to November 3 in venues throughout the city.

This year’s festival will feature over 50 shows, events, workshops and exhibitions. There will even be a colourful Day of the Dead market to celebrate one of the most recognized Latin traditions in the world. And everyone is welcome!

When: October 15 to November 3, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events; learn more online

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that showcases professional stand-ups all over Metro Vancouver, with acclaimed comics that have performed at Just For Laughs and Winnipeg Comedy Festival, on CW and the CBC, and more.

Jokers is now teaming up with Little Mountain Gallery for recurring pro-stand-up comedy events, with fresh lineups and returning favourites to enjoy on select Saturdays. Save on seats to the inaugural event using promo code DAILYHIVE25 for 25% off.

When: Select Saturdays starting November 2, 2024

Time: Doors 8:30 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices; use promo code DAILYHIVE25 for 25% off. Purchase online

What: The Vampire Circus combines circus, cabaret, and theatre into a Halloween treat at the Vogue Theatre. International performers will wow the crowd with their acrobatics, juggling, contortions and more during the immersive ride through the underworld.

When: October 28, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $49.50-$79.50, purchase online

What: Russell Peters is one of the hardest-working comics in the game, and he’s celebrating 35 years of stand-up by bringing his newest world tour to Vancouver this week.

When: November 1, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: The City of Richmond’s Halloween Fireworks Festival returns to Minoru Park on the big night, and costumes are highly recommended.

The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.

When: October 31, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm

Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free

What: The Beaumont Studios Artist Society present a Bill Murrey-themed Burlesque and Cocktail Bonanza this Halloween season. Enjoy an evening of paranormal activity, burlesque antics, and a mashup of some of Murrey’s best (and spookiest) films. Featuring a lineup of the city’s top burlesque, comedy, and wrestling stars.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 7 and 9 pm

Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $75 plus fees, including two free drinks. Purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from October 3 to 31.

Guests can expect to see over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins resembling classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

When: October 3 to 31, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated pop-up cocktail bar, is returning to Vancouver at The Butcher and Bullock. Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-sized coffins.

The occult and bizarre antics don’t stop there, though. This year’s event features a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks. Each year, the cocktails are different, which means even if you’ve gone before, you’re bound to be in for a totally new experience.

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver

What: Guildford Town Centre in Surrey is getting ready to hit rewind this fall as it opens an attraction inside the mall inspired by the iconic Stardust Roller Rink.

Stardust itself closed in 2005, and Guildford Town Centre says the loss of the landmark has left a hole in the community. It’s trying to revive the fun times had there by bringing back the essence of Stardust with a 1,700-square-foot rink, graffiti wall, neon lights, and a DJ booth.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: Monday to Saturday — 11 am to 9 pm; Sundays — 11 am to 7 pm

Where: Guildford Town Centre — 10355 152 Street, Surrey

Cost: Free entry and a $2 skate rental fee

What: A collaboration between the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre, the Parade of Lost Souls is a thrilling performance, music, and art experience. The festivities are free to enjoy.

The paranormal processions will begin at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, with the route being revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 6:30 pm.

When: November 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm, 7:30 and 8:30 pm. Event runs until 10 pm

Where: Trout Lake and John Hendry Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations welcome

What: Tightrope Theatre in Mount Pleasant presents a thrilling murder mystery throughout the spooky season. Follow along as the in-house detective solves the whodunnit set in a new location and features new characters each week.

When: Every Friday until November 1, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Tightrope Theatre – 2343 Main St, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees; purchase online

What: Discover over 100 Heart of the City Festival events at over 40 locations in the Downtown Eastside and online this fall. The 21st annual event has the theme of “Threads of Connection,” and the live and virtual events include theatre, dance, storytelling, workshops, exhibits, and more.

When: October 30 to November 10, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues

Tickets: Various prices, including free events. Purchase online

What: The Shipyards heritage venue will host this gastronomic adventure, filled with the best in international and local cuisine. And it will feature all sorts of artisan foods and beverages, not just delicious meats and cheeses.

The Cheese and Meat Festival is all about indulging in the small plate, so be ready to discover dozens of vendors showcasing their finest products through elevated bites.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: Various tasting sessions

Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices; available online

What: Gordon Neighbourhood House hosts a community Diwali celebration that begins with a kirtan led by Vancouver Community Kirtan. The event also includes a hearty community meal and a burning of sparkles outdoors for attendees to enjoy.

When: November 2, 2024

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Gordon Neighbourhood House – 1019 Broughton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10 plus fees; register online

What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet eerie sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: $11.25 for seniors, $13.25 for adults, free for society members and for youth 17 and under

What: One of Canada’s largest celebrations of everything trains is returning to Vancouver this weekend, and fans of all ages are invited to come aboard.

Vancouver Train Expo is pulling into the PNE Forum on November 2 and 3 for a full weekend of interactive activities. The annual event is open to model train enthusiasts, new railway hobbyists, and guests looking for a fun day out with family and friends.

When: November 2 and 3, 2024

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum — 2901 East Hastings, Vancouver

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for seniors, and $5 for youth ages 6 to 15. Family pack of tickets are also available. Purchase online

What: For its fourth year in a row, Sons of Vancouver Distillery is hosting a haunted pop-up cocktail bar in tribute to the now-defunct Dark Manor Inn, a Halloween-themed bar that was briefly part of Vancouver’s cocktail scene.

Enjoy plenty of creepy decorations (including a 9-foot-long coffin table that was in the original bar) and specialty spooky cocktails like The Undertaker (a boozy tiki drink featuring an upturned bottle of Underburg as the garnish). There will also be Blood Bags and punch bowl-style cocktails served tableside in the form of an IV bag.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: 5 pm to 9 pm (Tuesday to Friday), 1 to 9 pm (Saturday), 5 to 9 pm (Sunday)

Where: Sons of Vancouver Distillery — 1431 Crown Street, North Vancouver

What: Fast-rising star Suki Waterhouse has performed at Coachella, opened for Taylor Swift, and appeared in films such as Detective Pikachu and Assassination Nation. She brings The Sparklemuffin Tour to Vancouver with guest Bully this month.

When: October 29, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $55 plus fees; purchase online