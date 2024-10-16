10 family-friendly Halloween events to check out in Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The spooky season is upon us, and your little ghouls and goblins are ready to celebrate Halloween! It’s a good thing Metro Vancouver and surrounding areas are filled with family-friendly events to enjoy all month long.

From HowlOver Canada to the Parade of Lost Souls, trick-or-treat events and more, there’s something for all ages to enjoy. So what are you waiting for?

Here’s our list of 10 fun Halloween events to check out with the family this October!

What: Immersive flight ride attraction FlyOver is transforming into HowlOver Canada until October 31. During the Halloween experience, passengers will meet Biker Mama the Witch and her band of spooky sidekicks before taking off on a flight through the night sky. The annual event also includes an original eerie pre-show and lots of chilling decorations.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Monday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday to Sunday)

Where: Canada Place Pier – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Hold onto your brooms because spooky season has returned to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park. The annual Canyon Frights event runs from October 11 to 31 and features ghostly friends, enchanting lights and more to delight families and Halloween fans of all ages.

When: October 11 to 31, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm (except October 25, 26, and 27, when hours are extended to 9 pm). Guests are welcome to stay in the Park an additional hour after the posted closing time.

Where: 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: Throughout October, the Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting its Fin-tastic Fall Days event, featuring enchanting surprises for the whole family to enjoy.

Discover 65,000 incredible animals, check out underwater pumpkin carvings, listen in on bat talks, visit the new rescued sea otter pup nursery, and more during the seasonal favourite.

When: Now until October 31, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $41.20-$56.95, purchase online

What: Burnaby Village Museum’s family-friendly Haunted Village: Legends, Tales, and Other Stories transforms the 10-acre historical attraction into a magical world from October 23 to 27. The open-air event invites guests to go on a unique self-guided walk and discover wonderous tales lifted from storybook pages and transformed into stunning displays.

When: October 23 to 27, 2024

Time: 4 to 9 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue

Tickets: $10 (adults), $5 (children 2 to 12 years old), purchase online

What: Sea to Sky Gondola’s popular Halloween tradition continues. Trick-or-treaters of all ages are invited to dress in costume and discover the spooky surprises around Alpine Alley.

You’ll be working up an appetite with all the family-friendly activities, so check out the cafe for a delicious menu that includes gingerbread skeletons, spiced pumpkin soup, and gory donuts

When: October 20, 2024

Time: Noon to 3 pm

Where: Alpine Alley at the Sea to Sky Gondola — 36800 BC-99, Squamish

Cost: Free with a lift ticket or pass, purchase online

What: Pumpkins After Dark is an outdoor experience set to haunt Swangard Stadium and Central Park from October 3 to 31.

Guests can expect to see over 10,000 hand-carved pumpkins resembling classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, movie and pop culture icons, and more.

When: October 3 to 31, 2024

Time: Various time slots

Where: Swangard Stadium – 3883 Imperial Street, Burnaby (The main entrance will be located at the Southwest Entrance of the stadium.)

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: A collaboration between the Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret and Britannia Community Centre, the Parade of Lost Souls is a thrilling performance, music, and art experience. The festivities are free to enjoy.

The paranormal processions will begin at 7:30 pm and 8:30 pm, with the route being revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 6:30 pm.

When: November 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm, 7:30 and 8:30 pm

Where: Britannia Community Centre – 1661 Napier Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations welcome

What: Granville Island Kids Market is in the Halloween spirit. Visit the Kid’s Market on October 27 between 11 am to 2 pm for trick-or-treating. The little ones can also snap a spooky pic in the photo booth.

When: October 27, 2024

Time: 11 am to 2 pm

Where: Granville Island Kids Market – 1496 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Britannia Mine Museum presents family-friendly frights and delights this Halloween season. Visitors of all ages are invited to enter the “Castle of Myth’s” vampire chamber, explore the “Bat out of the Darkness” exhibition, and learn all about the fascinating world of bats.

You can also venture deep underground with “Myth the Vampire” to learn the connection between bats and mine tunnels and even more about the wonderous animals.

When: October 19 and 20, 26 and 27, 2024

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: $25-$30. Children four and under are free. Purchase online

What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Pumpkin Train and Halloween Scream Train in Surrey throughout October. Whichever ride you choose, you’ll climb aboard Eddy The Engine for a spooky and delightful trip at one of the city’s most popular parks.

The little ones are invited on the daytime Pumpkin Train, while those looking for more frights can climb aboard the evening Halloween Scream Train. But beware: don’t let Chainsaw Charlie get you!

When: Now until October 31 for Pumpkin Train, October 13 to 31 for Halloween Scream Train

Time: Pumpkin Train from 10 am to 4:30 pm; Scream Train from 6:30 to 10 pm

Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Price: $11.50 for daytime trains, $17.50 for evening trains

What: The Haunted Sea at the Gulf of Georgia Cannery invites visitors of all ages to meet eerie sea creatures and explore the discovery of colourful underwater decor created from upcycled materials.

When: Now until November 3, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Gulf of Georgia Cannery National Historic Site – 12138 Fourth Avenue, Richmond

Cost: $11.25 for seniors, $13.25 for adults, Free for society members and for youth 17 and under