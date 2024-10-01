Massive "Day of the Dead" market coming to Vancouver for Latin Heritage Month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A huge celebration of everything Latin American heritage is returning to Vancouver and there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

The sixth annual Latin American Heritage Month Festival, presented by Latincouver, is taking place from October 15 to November 3 in venues throughout the city.

This year’s festival will feature over 50 shows, events, workshops and exhibitions. There will even be a colourful Day of the Dead market to celebrate one of the most recognized Latin traditions in the world. And everyone is welcome!

Latincouver is a non-profit organization that promotes, connects, supports and empowers the Latin American community in BC and Canada while sharing their culture. They are also the organizers of the popular annual Carnaval del Sol event.

“In 2018, the Parliament of Canada proclaimed October to be Latin American Heritage Month, in recognition of the Latin American community’s tremendous contribution to Canadian society,” said Latincouver in a release.

“For the sixth consecutive year, Latincouver will celebrate Latin American Heritage Month in BC by bringing a series of interactive events that include artists’ performances, exhibitions, and in-person workshops, forums, and events to commemorate the rich and fascinating Latin American heritage and its influence in BC and Canada.”

Highlights of this year’s Latin American Heritage Month Festival include an Opening Ceremony – Brazilian Night on October 15 at Ocean Artworks on Granville Island, and an Across The Americas tour on October 21 at University Canada West.

Among the many workshops planned for this month, you can learn how to make your own Tembleque (a traditional Panamanian adornment), take a salsa dancing class, and explore the resilience of indigenous languages in Latin America. Latincouver/Submitted

There will be a free Day of the Dead market on November 2 and 3 on Granville Island. This popular festival staple will feature dozens of vendors, live entertainment, face painting, and more.

Arrive hungry as you’ll be able to purchase delicious foods like tacos, tamales, quesadillas, hot chocolate, mulled wine, and beer. Make sure you wear your best catrin or catrina costumes, and visit the traditional altar installation, “Dia de los Muertos.”

For more information on all Latin American Heritage Month Festival events, visit Latincouver’s website here.

When: October 15 to November 3, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues on Granville Island and around Vancouver

Cost: Free and ticketed events, learn more online