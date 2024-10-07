Where to see Halloween fireworks in Metro Vancouver this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Halloween is approaching fast, and it’s shaping up to be a big day for ghouls and goblins of all ages across Metro Vancouver.

A popular way to celebrate the spooky festivities is with fireworks displays, and three cities in Metro Vancouver have huge ones planned.

So invite your boo to join the fun because we’ve got the info on three Halloween fireworks events lighting up the night sky in October. We will add more to the list as they are announced.

What: The City of Burnaby once again hosts Central Spark this Halloween season, with fun events and activities in and around Central Park. Enjoy spooky roving entertainers, food trucks, photo ops, a drone show, and more.

Costumes are highly encouraged, and don’t miss the fireworks finale in Central Park at 7:30 pm.

When: October 25, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm. Fireworks at 7:30 pm

Where: Central Park – Kingsway and Patterson Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free

What: Maple Ridge welcomes everyone to Celebrate the Night at Memorial Peace Park. The annual event features light installations, storytelling, a carousel, food trucks, live music, and more.

Make sure to bundle up and look up to see the stunning fireworks display starting at 8 pm.

When: October 19, 2024

Time: 6 to 8 pm

Where: Memorial Peace Park

Admission: Free

What: The City of Richmond’s Halloween Fireworks Festival returns to Minoru Park on the big night, and costumes are highly recommended.

The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And, of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.

When: October 31, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm

Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond

Cost: Free