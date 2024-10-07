EventsHalloweenFall Events

Where to see Halloween fireworks in Metro Vancouver this month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Oct 7 2024, 11:02 pm
Halloween is approaching fast, and it’s shaping up to be a big day for ghouls and goblins of all ages across Metro Vancouver.

A popular way to celebrate the spooky festivities is with fireworks displays, and three cities in Metro Vancouver have huge ones planned.

So invite your boo to join the fun because we’ve got the info on three Halloween fireworks events lighting up the night sky in October. We will add more to the list as they are announced.

Central Spark in Burnaby

City of Burnaby

City of Burnaby/Facebook

What: The City of Burnaby once again hosts Central Spark this Halloween season, with fun events and activities in and around Central Park. Enjoy spooky roving entertainers, food trucks, photo ops, a drone show, and more.

Costumes are highly encouraged, and don’t miss the fireworks finale in Central Park at 7:30 pm.

When: October 25, 2024
Time: 6 to 8 pm. Fireworks at 7:30 pm
Where: Central Park – Kingsway and Patterson Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free

Celebrate the Night in Maple Ridge

City of Maple Ridge

City of Maple Ridge/Submitted

What: Maple Ridge welcomes everyone to Celebrate the Night at Memorial Peace Park. The annual event features light installations, storytelling, a carousel, food trucks, live music, and more.

Make sure to bundle up and look up to see the stunning fireworks display starting at 8 pm.

When: October 19, 2024
Time: 6 to 8 pm
Where: Memorial Peace Park
Admission: Free

City of Richmond Fireworks Festival

Richmond Halloween

City of Richmond/Submitted

What: The City of Richmond’s Halloween Fireworks Festival returns to Minoru Park on the big night, and costumes are highly recommended.

The free event features family-friendly activities, live entertainment, and even trick-or-treating. And, of course, there will be a big fireworks display to cap off the spooky evening.

When: October 31, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 8:45 pm
Where: Minoru Park – 7191 Granville Avenue, Richmond
Cost: Free

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1
