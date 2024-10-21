Iconic free Vancouver Halloween parade moving to new location

HALLOWEEN FOR DOGS with Wirth Hats & Be More Like Your Dog

A haunting parade is returning to Vancouver next week, and guests of all ages are invited to keep the Halloween spirit going in its new location.

The annual Parade of Lost Souls will take place on Friday, November 1 at Trout Lake and John Hendry Park in East Van.

Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret presents a thrilling evening of performance, music and art experience. And while all festivities are free to enjoy, organizers are asking for the public’s help in keeping the fun going for years to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret (@dustyflowerpotcabaret)





“The spirit of All Hallows’ Eve and Dia de los Muertos is in the air — a time when the veil between worlds is said to be thinner — and we’re thrilled to unveil a new chapter for our beloved Parade of Lost Souls,” says Kat Single-Dain, co-founder and artistic executive director of The Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret Society. “For the first time ever, our event will be at the iconic Trout Lake.

“As a non-profit, we rely on our community’s support, and this year we have faced significant challenges. Now, more than ever, we’re calling on our community to rally behind us with donations and involvement! We want to see you not just on the night of Parade, but throughout the year, at the beautiful Dusty Flowerpot Cabaret Studio, where workshops, meetings, costume sales, comedy, dating events, and community rentals happen. We hope to see you on November 1 and beyond.”

This year’s theme is Unplugged! and there will be various activities to enjoy during the evening, including live music, food trucks, and community art installations.

The paranormal processions at John Hendry Park will begin at 7:30 and 8:30 pm, with the route set to be revealed closer to the date. There is also a family-friendly Parade of Little Souls for children​ at 6:30 pm.

If you want to join the famous “Thriller” flash mob, preparatory choreography workshops are hosted throughout the month. There are also workshops to learn the “Time Warp” from the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Later in the night, there will be a Lost Souls After-Party at The Biltmore Cabaret from 10:30 pm to 2 am, full of live music, visuals, and performances.

“In addition to the Parade of Lost Souls, we’re thrilled to offer a variety of events throughout the year,” added Single-Dain. “Look out for our upcoming interactive musicals, Call Me CC and Disco Inferno, along with swing dance classes, a clown series, comedic Slow Dance Speed Dating, and costume sales. Plus, our one-of-a-kind studio is available for community rentals—a space where creativity truly comes to life.”

If you’re looking to show off your costume, lose yourself in a colourful kaleidoscope of art, or learn some new moves, check out Parade of Lost Souls at Trout Lake this year.

When: November 1, 2024

Time: 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:30 pm. The event runs until 10 pm

Where: Trout Lake and John Hendry Park, Vancouver

Cost: Free; donations welcome