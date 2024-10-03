5 Halloween markets to check out in Metro Vancouver this spooky season
Halloween season is here, so let’s get into the spirit of things by sprucing up our favourite haunt!
Head to these spooky markets happening in and around Metro Vancouver this October to support local businesses while also picking up the perfect items for your Halloween plans.
Whether you’re looking for handmade goods, costume pieces or decorations, these Halloween markets have got you covered. Have fun!
All Hallows’ Eve Market
What: Shop for whatever your witchy, gothic, nerdy or geeky heart desires at the All Hallows’ Eve Craft Market. Over 60 vendors from across Metro Vancouver and the Valley will be in attendance, with haunted houses, skulls, wands, oddities, and more being sold.
When: October 5 and 6, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 11 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Sapperton Pensioners Hall — 318 Keary Street, New Westminster
Admission: $3; children 12 and under are free
Spooktacular Halloween Market
What: Community Market is getting spooky with its Halloween events at The Pipe Shop in North Vancouver.
Spooktacular Halloween Markets offers a day and evening market, both filled with local vendors, spooky gifts and eerie decorations. The first 50 children to visit during each market will receive a free gift and there will also be a costume competition.
When: October 19, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4 pm, 6 to 9 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Nightmare Before Christmas Market
What: The Nightmare Before Christmas Market is back at the Croatian Cultural Centre with over 65 spooky vendors. There will also be a food truck, concession, and more for the family to enjoy. And yes, costumes are encouraged.
When: October 19 and 20, 2024
Time: 11 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 4 pm (Sunday)
Where: Maritime Labour Centre — 1880 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Admission: Adults $4 in advance, $5 at the door. Children 13 and under are free. Weekend pass $7 (online only); purchase online
Halloween Sip & Shop Artisan Market
What: Sweet & Salty present their first Halloween Sip & Shop Artisan Market at Patina Brewing in Port Coquitlam. Find the perfect Halloween items while listening to music and entering to win prizes. Patina will also serve up beer during the event.
When: October 28, 2024
Time: 4 to 8 pm
Where: Patina Brewing — 2332 Marpole Avenue, Port Coquitlam
Admission: Free
Spooktacular Halloween Market
What: Shannon Hall hosts a family-friendly Halloween Craft Fair with 100 creative vendors to meet. Bring the little ones to enjoy the Kid Zone and explore the different photo ops on site. There will be food trucks on-site, and costumes are highly encouraged.
When: October 26, 2024
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Shannon Hall at Cloverdale Fairgrounds — 6050 176th Street, Surrey
Admission: By donation to Surrey Hospitals Foundation