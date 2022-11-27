20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: November 28 to December 4

Anne of Green Gables – The Musical™ is on Gateway’s MainStage this December

Who’s ready for loads of festive fun?!

From holiday concerts to stunning light displays, ice skating and more, there’s so much to see and do this week! So let’s get started.

Invite your friends to check out these 20 fantastic things to do from November 28 to December 4.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: Granville Rocks, celebrating the street’s musical legacy, features chart-topping rock groups Bleachers and The Airborne Toxic Event. The huge concert at the Commodore Ballroom is being organized by Downtown Van (DVBIA).

A portion of the proceeds from the concert will be donated to Performing Arts Lodges (PAL Vancouver), a nonprofit that provides affordable housing for seniors in the performing arts.

When: November 30, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Purchase online

What: Spirit of the Season, North Vancouver’s annual holiday kickoff, is transforming the Shipyards into a festive wonderland filled with live music, roving performers, ice skating and more. You can even witness the lighting of the massive 30-foot holiday tree.

When: December 3, 2022

Time: 3 to 7 pm

Where: The Shipyards – 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Jokers Canada is a travelling comedy club that offers professional and hilarious stand-up showcases all over Vancouver. Each Jokers Canada show features a variety of pro headliners and top comics from across the country.

Comedians at The Roxy for the 1st Anniversary Show on November 30 include Jacob Samuel (Winner of 2021 Juno Comedy Album of the Year), Ed Hill (Amazon Prime) Larke Miller (CBS’s Late Late Show), and more. Your ticket includes admission to The Roxy for the entire evening

When: November 30, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, Show 8 pm

Where: The Roxy Cabaret 932 Granville Street Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees in advance, $25 at the door. Purchase online

What: Calling all whimsical winter lovers! The Robson Square Ice Rink is slated to reopen on Friday, December 2, for the season. The rink has an indoor skate rental and a cafe area that is currently being set up, as well as an outdoor patio with heaters.

Skating is free for all ages for those who bring their own skates. Those without skates can rent them on-site for a fee, and helmets are mandatory for anyone under the age of 12. When: December 2, 2022, to February 28, 2023 Sunday to Thursday from 9 am to 9 pm

Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm, Holiday hours vary.

Where: Robson Square, 800 Robson Street, Vancouver, beneath Robson Street and Howe Street

Cost: Free for all ages if you bring your own skates. (Skate rentals are $5, and rentals end 30 minutes before closing time.)

What: CandyTown, presented by the Yaletown Business Improvement Association, will be transforming Yaletown into a winter wonderland-like playground. It is the 10th anniversary of the free outdoor winter market and festival in Downtown Vancouver, and everyone is invited to take part in the full weekend of activities.

When: December 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 12 to 5 pm

Where: Yaletown Neighborhood, Bill Curtis Square/Yaletown Canada Line and Helmcken Plaza (between Earls Yaletown and Yaletown Brewing Co.)

Admission: Free

What: The West Coast premiere of Manitoba Theatre for Young People’s award-winning Frozen River is a play exploring reconciliation, environmentalism, and interconnectedness. In nîkwatin sîpiy, Grandmother Moon shares the story of two young children born under the same blood moon but in different parts of the world. The audience follows their stories as they meet in a forest, and are then introduced to their descendants who meet in present-day Manitoba. Presented by Carousel Theatre for Young People.

When: November 30 to December 30, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $18-$35, purchase online

What: Indigenous fashion designers from across Turtle Island (North America) are coming to Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week (VIFW), a huge artistic celebration as well as a rekindling of joy in the face of grief.

The highly anticipated third edition of VIFW will feature live musical performances, an Indigenous artisan marketplace, and over 30 Indigenous designers with new collections on the runway.

When: November 28 to December 2, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Park and Tilford Garden is once again hosting the Holiday Hi-Lights Festival. The Festival includes the grand lighting of 50,000 LED lights and beautiful light sculptures including a 20ft tall reindeer by the Mayor. Admission is free and hot chocolates, goodie bags, and treats will also be offered. Weekend entertainment includes fire engine rides on Saturdays and Christmas carolers.

You can also enter Park & Tilford’s 12 days of giveaways through Instagram or enter at the garden for a chance to win amazing Lego sets.

When: Grand Lighting and Main Event on December 2, 2022. The garden will remain open throughout December.

Time: Main event takes place from 6 to 8 pm on December 2. The garden will be open until 10 pm all December

Where: Park & Tilford Gardens – 333 Brooksbank Avenue, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: The Canucks begin their December homestand at Rogers Arena with games against the Florida Panthers on December 1 and Arizona Coyotes on December 3.

When: December 1 and 3, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The multi-platinum Canadian rock band is kicking off its Hometown Holidays with Barenaked Ladies tour in Vancouver on Thursday, December 1.

Fans can enjoy all of the favourites from the BNL’s Barenaked for the Holidays album, as well as a few other chestnuts and surprises, at The Centre For Performing Arts.

When: December 1, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: The Centre For Performing Arts — 777 Homer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Thursday, September 29 at 10 am.

What: There is plenty of family fun and holiday cheer in Stanley Park throughout December. Visitors will be treated to stunning light displays, including returning favourites like the giant red reindeer, a vintage fire truck, and the tunnel of lights in the plaza.

Admission to Bright Nights this year is by donation with all proceeds benefiting the Burn Fund.

When: December 1, 2022, to January 1, 2023 (closed on December 5, 6 and 25)

Time: 4 to 10 pm

Where: Pipeline Road in Stanley Park, via the West Georgia Street park entrance

Admission: By donation

What: A Christmas Cocktail Story will happen every evening at the Dalina in Chinatown, complete with retro eats and some seriously festive cocktails.

The food menu, created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ, will be a spin on traditional Americana holiday dishes. As for the drinks, which have been designed by Scotty Marshall and Ron Oliver, guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.

When: December 1 to 23, 2022

Time: Starting at 6:30 pm nightly

Where: Dalina, 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $36.50 per person

What: Bright Skies powered by Best Buy will feature 300 drones moving in synchronization to tell a special holiday story, and is part of this year’s Christmas at Canada Place. The 10-minute show begins at 6 pm each evening.

The event is described as Canada’s biggest drone show, attendees will be able to see the giant aerial light display in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

When: December 2 and 3 2022

Time: 6 pm (show runs for roughly 10 minutes)

Where: Viewable in the vicinity of Canada Place, including railings on the west side and at the north end of the building.

Admission: Free

What: Presentation House Theatre presents a fresh adaptation of the Maurice Sendak literary classic, Where the Wild Things Are. The audience will help transform Max’s bedroom into the different landscapes of his adventures as they journey to the land of the Wild Things. Directed by PHT’s artistic director, Kim Selody, Where the Wild Things Are features new cast member Victor Mariano in the role of Max along with veteran Where the Wild Things Are performer Linda Carson.

When: Fridays to Sundays from December 2 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Presentation House Theatre – 333 Chesterfield Avenue, North Vancouver

Cost: $17-$24, purchase online

What: Old Stock: A Refugee Love Story by 2b Theatre Company is a concert and drama hybrid that tells the true story of Chaim and Chaya, Jewish refugees from the pogroms of Romania. The wild, witty, and inventive story shows the audience how they meet in 1908 while awaiting medical inspection in Halifax’s Pier 21 immigration centre, and continues forward to their lives together in Montreal and backward to the horrors of the Continent.

Presented as part of SFU Woodward’s Cultural Programs 10th Anniversary celebrations.

When: December 1 to 11, 2022 (No shows Monday and Tuesday)

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: SFU Goldcorp Centre for the Arts – 149 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45, purchase Online

What: The winter edition of the Vancouver Gem & Mineral Show is back in December. This is Western Canada’s largest gem show, where you can expect more than 100 of the finest gem, mineral, and jewellery vendors in Canada.

Whether you’re obsessed with rocks and minerals or just curious to pick up your first crystal, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

When:

Friday, December 2, from 1 pm to 9 pm

Saturday, December 3, from 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, December 4, from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: One-day ticket from $8

What: The Burrard Yacht Club (BYC)’s annual Festival of Lights is happening on Saturday, December 3, with dozens of boats decked out with Christmas lights sailing between North Vancouver and Vancouver.

The on-water parade will start at Burrard Yacht Club by the Northshore Auto Mall at 6 pm and the first stop will be the waterfront at Lonsdale Quay. Boats will then sail over to Coal Harbour before returning to the club.

When: December 3, 2022

Time: Starts at 6 pm

Where: Sails from Burrard Yacht Club to Shipyards in North Vancouver. Then to Coal Harbour in Vancouver and back to the club.

Cost to watch: Free

What: Abbotsford Canucks are back on the ice in December with home games versus the Bakersfield Condors on November 29 and 30 and Laval Rocket on December 3 and 4.

When: November 29 and 30, December 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 7 pm (4 pm on December 4)

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The annual Peak of Christmas event at Grouse Mountain offers a variety of festive activities for the whole family. Visitors can take a spin on Grouse Mountain’s 8,000 sq ft outdoor ice skating pond and enjoy the amazing views. You can also go on a stroll of the stunning Light Walk around Blue Grouse Lake to find all of the breathtaking installations.

At Santa’s Workshop, believers young and old can share their special Christmas wishes and take a photo. And make sure you climb aboard the Super Skyride to reach Vancouver’s North Pole and meet the reindeer Dancer and Vixen.

When: Now until January 2, 2023

Time: Various hours. See the schedule of events online

Where: Grouse Mountain – 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver

Cost: All Peak of Christmas activities is included with a Mountain Admission Ticket, Annual Pass, Winter Season Pass or Day Lift Ticket. Bring your family of 4 for $119. Purchase online

What: Japanese Christmas market is a great chance to check out more than 60 participating vendors. Highlights will include Japanese food from local chefs and producers; Japanese-themed merchandise, crafts, and works of art; and an on-site samurai for photo opportunities.

Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, Japan Markets aim to bring together and celebrate Japanese culture through the context of a public fair.

When: December 3 and 4, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4