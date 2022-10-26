The Japan Market Christmas Fair is coming to Vancouver this winter
After several iterations of its fair and market this summer and fall, the organizers behind the Japan Market are returning – this time with a festive, Christmas version.
The Japan Market Christmas Fair will be taking over the space at UBC Robson Square for two days of jolly fun.
Taking place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 from 10 am to 5 pm, the Japanese Christmas market is a great chance to check out more than 60 participating vendors.
Highlights will include Japanese food from local chefs and producers; Japanese-themed merchandise, crafts, and works of art; and an on-site samurai for photo opportunities.
Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, Japan Markets aim to bring together and celebrate Japanese culture through the context of a public fair.
Tickets are on sale now, and each ticket is good for one of the fair days.
Japan Market Christmas Fair
When: Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $4