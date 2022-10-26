After several iterations of its fair and market this summer and fall, the organizers behind the Japan Market are returning – this time with a festive, Christmas version.

The Japan Market Christmas Fair will be taking over the space at UBC Robson Square for two days of jolly fun.

Taking place on Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4 from 10 am to 5 pm, the Japanese Christmas market is a great chance to check out more than 60 participating vendors.

Highlights will include Japanese food from local chefs and producers; Japanese-themed merchandise, crafts, and works of art; and an on-site samurai for photo opportunities.

Organized by three local Japanese Canadian business owners, Japan Markets aim to bring together and celebrate Japanese culture through the context of a public fair.

Tickets are on sale now, and each ticket is good for one of the fair days.

When: Saturday, December 3 and Sunday, December 4

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square — 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: From $4