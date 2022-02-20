A dazzling crystal show is coming to Vancouver next month

Looking for some good vibes in Vancouver this spring?

The Vancouver Gem & Mineral Show is returning to the PNE Forum in Vancouver for the final weekend of March.

This is the show’s first return to Vancouver since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the city’s crystal addicts can get their fix.

Whether you’re obsessed with crystals or just curious to pick up your first one, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

From delicate pieces of jewellery and tumbled gemstones to statement home decor pieces and giant specimens – you can find it all here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basha Nemeskeri (@onetribeyoga)

You can wander the forum filled with vendors selling all kinds of crystals, fossils, wearable art, and more. This is the perfect place to ask experts questions and learn more about rocks, minerals, crystals, and gems.

Known as Western Canada’s largest Gem show, expect more than 100 of the finest gem, mineral and jewellery vendors in Canada.

When: Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27

Time: 1 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: One-day ticket $8, three-day ticket $12