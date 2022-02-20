EventsCurated

A dazzling crystal show is coming to Vancouver next month

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Feb 20 2022, 8:30 pm
A dazzling crystal show is coming to Vancouver next month
flossandfern /Instagram and shop_northland /Instagram
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Outdoor Mystery Games for Family Day Weekend

Sat, February 19, 12:00am

Outdoor Mystery Games for Family Day Weekend
One Horse Town

Tue, February 22, 8:00pm

One Horse Town
Vancouver Let's Dance - Yacht Party Cruise 2022!

Sat, February 26, 8:00pm

Vancouver Let's Dance - Yacht Party Cruise 2022!
Shen Yun

Tue, March 22, 7:30pm

Shen Yun

Looking for some good vibes in Vancouver this spring?

The Vancouver Gem & Mineral Show is returning to the PNE Forum in Vancouver for the final weekend of March.

This is the show’s first return to Vancouver since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and now the city’s crystal addicts can get their fix.

Whether you’re obsessed with crystals or just curious to pick up your first one, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

From delicate pieces of jewellery and tumbled gemstones to statement home decor pieces and giant specimens – you can find it all here.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Basha Nemeskeri (@onetribeyoga)

You can wander the forum filled with vendors selling all kinds of crystals, fossils, wearable art, and more. This is the perfect place to ask experts questions and learn more about rocks, minerals, crystals, and gems.

Known as Western Canada’s largest Gem show, expect more than 100 of the finest gem, mineral and jewellery vendors in Canada.

Vancouver Gem & Mineral Show

When: Friday, March 25 to Sunday, March 27
Time: 1 pm to 9 pm (Friday), 10 am to 6 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)
Where: PNE Forum, 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: One-day ticket $8, three-day ticket $12

SUBSCRIBE TO FIND OUT THE LATEST EVENTS HAPPENING IN YOUR CITY
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Listed
+ Curated
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT