It’s November, which means the holiday season is nearly upon us – along with all the festive pop-ups that come with it.

The latest seasonal event to add to your calendar is a retro-themed holiday pop-up happening through the month of December.

A Christmas Cocktail Story will happen every evening at the Dalina in Chinatown, complete with retro eats and some seriously festive cocktails.

The food menu, created by Chef Karl Gregg of Rosie’s BBQ, will be a spin on traditional Americana holiday dishes – think Pigs in a Blanket, Deviled Eggs, a cheeseball, and a classic shrimp cocktail.

As for the drinks, which have been designed by Scotty Marshall (formerly of the now-shuttered Mamie Taylor’s) and Ron Oliver (once named Vancouver Bartender of the Year), guests can expect options with names like Santa Jack (the evening’s welcome punch), a Christmas Old Fashioned, and The Lump of Coal.

Even the space itself will be fully decked out in holiday decor, making it the perfect opportunity for festive photos.

A Christmas Cocktail Story will be popping up every evening from December 1 to 23, with bookings available starting at 6:30 pm.

Tickets are $36.50 per person and include a welcome drink, food, and your choice of cocktail; additional food and drink will be available for purchase at the event.

When: From December 1 to 23 starting at 6:30 pm nightly

Where: Dalina, 687 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $36.50 per person