20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: November 20 to 26

November is just zooming by! Slow down and have some fun this week! There’s plenty of excitement to discover around Metro Vancouver, including the Lights of Hope fireworks, Disney on Ice, and more! Here are 20 fun things to do from November 20 to 26. Enjoy!

What: More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on this week at St. Paul’s Hospital, and a thrilling fireworks display will light up the sky on opening night.

Visitors to the Lights of Hope kickoff from 6 to 8 pm will enjoy a lively entertainment program, including holiday favourites performed by the Rain City 6 Band, Sarabande, and St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church.

The all-ages event will serve up complimentary hot beverages and cookies from Beyond Coffee. You can also feast on delicious treats from local food trucks Camion Café and J’s Disco Dogs.

When: November 23, 2023 (lights will be on display until January 5, 2024)

Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season

Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week 2023 What: Indigenous fashion designers from across Turtle Island (North America) are coming to Vancouver this week for a huge celebration of artistry and resilience. The highly anticipated third edition of Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week will feature a Supernatural Kiki Ball, an Indigenous artisan marketplace, and over 30 Indigenous designers with new collections on the runway. When: November 20 to 25, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Meet and Greet with Vancouver Canucks’ legendary goalie Kirk McLean at BCLIQUOR What: BCLIQUOUR invites you to a free meet and greet with Vancouver Canucks’ goaltending great Kirk McLean. Take photos with the Canucks’ Ring of Honour member, get an autograph, and join an exclusive contest that BCLIQUOR is hosting in partnership with Budweiser. When: November 20, 2023

Time: 3 to 5 pm

Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has officially opened its annual Canyon Lights attraction, and it’s a tree-mendous way to kickstart the holiday season.

The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver has transformed the natural wonderland into a magical holiday experience. Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.

When: Now until January 21, 2024 (closed on December 25)

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: The Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale is back in Vancouver, and savings are in season. Get 50% off or more on makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and more for four days only.

Top brands you can shop for include Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble. No reservations are needed, and the event is open to the public.

When: November 23 to 26, 2023

Time: 9 am to 8 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre West Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Admission: Free. Learn more online

What: The Shrek Rave, presented by Modo-Live, is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad, Princess Fiona, or the Three Blind Mice.

DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.

When: November 25, 2023

Time: 10 pm (doors) to 2 am

Where: The Pearl – 881 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.

The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights starting on Friday, November 24.

Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.

When: November 24, 2023 (Lights are displayed nightly until January 2024)

Time: 5 to 8 pm

Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Admission: Free