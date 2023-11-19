20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: November 20 to 26
November is just zooming by! Slow down and have some fun this week!
There’s plenty of excitement to discover around Metro Vancouver, including the Lights of Hope fireworks, Disney on Ice, and more! Here are 20 fun things to do from November 20 to 26. Enjoy!
St. Paul’s Hospital Lights of Hope kickoff and fireworks
What: More than 100,000 lights and hundreds of shining stars recognizing the support of generous donors will be officially switched on this week at St. Paul’s Hospital, and a thrilling fireworks display will light up the sky on opening night.
Visitors to the Lights of Hope kickoff from 6 to 8 pm will enjoy a lively entertainment program, including holiday favourites performed by the Rain City 6 Band, Sarabande, and St. Andrew’s Wesley United Church.
The all-ages event will serve up complimentary hot beverages and cookies from Beyond Coffee. You can also feast on delicious treats from local food trucks Camion Café and J’s Disco Dogs.
When: November 23, 2023 (lights will be on display until January 5, 2024)
Time: 6 to 8 pm for kickoff, nightly throughout the holiday season
Where: St. Paul’s Hospital – 1081 Burrard Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week 2023
What: Indigenous fashion designers from across Turtle Island (North America) are coming to Vancouver this week for a huge celebration of artistry and resilience.
The highly anticipated third edition of Vancouver Indigenous Fashion Week will feature a Supernatural Kiki Ball, an Indigenous artisan marketplace, and over 30 Indigenous designers with new collections on the runway.
When: November 20 to 25, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 650 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Meet and Greet with Vancouver Canucks’ legendary goalie Kirk McLean at BCLIQUOR
What: BCLIQUOUR invites you to a free meet and greet with Vancouver Canucks’ goaltending great Kirk McLean. Take photos with the Canucks’ Ring of Honour member, get an autograph, and join an exclusive contest that BCLIQUOR is hosting in partnership with Budweiser.
When: November 20, 2023
Time: 3 to 5 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR 39th and Cambie – 5555 Cambie Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
Canyon Lights at Capilano Suspension Bridge
What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has officially opened its annual Canyon Lights attraction, and it’s a tree-mendous way to kickstart the holiday season.
The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver has transformed the natural wonderland into a magical holiday experience. Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.
When: Now until January 21, 2024 (closed on December 25)
Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily
Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online
Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale Featuring MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown and Bumble & Bumble
What: The Estée Lauder Warehouse Sale is back in Vancouver, and savings are in season. Get 50% off or more on makeup, skincare, haircare, fragrances and more for four days only.
Top brands you can shop for include Estée Lauder, MAC, Clinique, Glamglow, Origins, Too Faced, Bobbi Brown, and Bumble & Bumble. No reservations are needed, and the event is open to the public.
When: November 23 to 26, 2023
Time: 9 am to 8 pm (Thursday and Friday), 9 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention & Exhibition Centre West Exhibition Hall A – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Admission: Free. Learn more online
Horror in Seconds Film Festival
What: Horror in Seconds is Vancouver’s first BIPOC horror festival that aims to make filmmaking accessible to underprivileged emerging artists.
The festival will showcase an anthology of 60 seconds or less dialogue-free “Holiday” horror shorts in various venues around the city. Submissions are being accepted from across Canada until November 2, and Horror in Seconds is currently fundraising to cover the production costs.
The opening night of the festival will be held at the Fox Cabaret and includes screenings, horror-themed burlesque, live performances, and more.
When: November 22 to 26, 2023
Time: Various times
Where: Various locations, including Fox Cabaret, Emily Carr Reliance Theatre, Massy Arts Society, and closing night venue the Polygon Gallery
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Disney On Ice
What: Get ready to transport yourself into two magical worlds because Disney On Ice is coming to Vancouver.
The enchanting performance will delight audiences this November at the Pacific Coliseum with first-time performances of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Frozen and Disney Animation’s Encanto. Be prepared to get whisked away on an enchanting adventure with world-class ice skating, aerial acrobatics, and of course, an incredible sing-along soundtrack.
Time: Various times
Where: Pacific Coliseum — 100 North Renfrew Street, Vancouver
Tickets: From $25 to $140 (plus fees), purchase online
Squamish at Dusk
What: Explore a winter wonderland of lights, art, magic, and stories. Squamish at Dusk is a stunning new light experience at Rose Park, with immersive installations for all ages to enjoy this holiday season.
Bring the whole family and enjoy the mesmerizing tunnel of lights, a sparkling grotto, an enchanted forest, and more.
When: November 23 to December 10, 2023
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Rose Park – 38550 Loggers Lane, Squamish
Cost: $10-$15 plus fees, free for children three and under. Purchase online
Back to the Holidays at The Improv Centre
What: The Improv Centre presents Back to the Holidays, a festive, family-friendly homage to Back to the Future and A Christmas Carol that is filled with holiday laughs.
Discover the holidays of the past, present, and future through the point of view of an eccentric scientist tasked with helping the hero learn the true meaning of the season and save the town from ruin.
When: Thursday to Saturday from November 23 to December 23, plus a matinee on December 17 and 24, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre — 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Christmas Gift & Craft Show
What: Vancouver Flea Market is hosting a festive Gift & Craft Show with over 50 tables of handmade and unique gifts to discover. Whether your shopping list includes artisan jewellery, ugly Christmas sweaters, or delightful, tasty, edible treats, the vendors have got you covered. A fun outing for the whole family.
When: November 26, 2023
Time: 10 am to 3 pm
Where: Vancouver Flea Market – 703 Terminal Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: $5; children under 12 are free
Thank DOG I Am Out pet food bank
What: Thank Dog I Am Out (TDIAO), a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding its fifth food bank for dogs, cats, and some small critters.
Pet food banks will be set up outside of five Tisol Pet Nutrition & Supply Stores in Vancouver and Burnaby.
From 10 am to 4 pm, teams of volunteers will be providing anyone in need of dog or cat food and supplies with enough items to get them through the holiday season.
When: November 25, 2023
Time: 10 am to 4 pm
Where: Tisol Pet Nutrition & Supply Stores on Main Street, Davie Street, Arbutus Street, Grandview Highway, and Market Crossing Burnaby
Cost: Free
Vancouver Etsy Co – Holiday Pop-Up Market
What: Join Vancouver Etsy Co. for their annual Holiday Pop-Up Market at The Pipe Shop. This curated, family-friendly marketplace features over 105 local makers, offering a range of unique items such as ceramics, food and drinks, apparel and jewellery, body care, and more.
Plus, check out the Kids Zone, offering STEAM activities and a special showcase by budding young entrepreneurs aged 7 to 14. The Holiday Pop-Up Market is the perfect chance to discover fantastic gifts for everyone on your list while supporting local talent.
When: November 25 and 26, 2023
Time: 11 am to 6 pm
Where: The Pipe Shop – 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Tickets: $5 for the weekend. Children 12 and under are free, and 50 percent of the proceeds will support the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Purchase your tickets online to be entered into a draw to win “market cash” (a draw is triggered for every 100 tickets sold)
Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market
What: The 13th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival and Holiday Market, presented by Concord Pacific, is happening at Surrey Civic Plaza this month.
Guests are invited to start off the holiday season by taking free photos with Santa, shopping in the expanded holiday market, enjoying amusement rides and lighting displays, and checking out the live entertainment across four stages.
When: November 25 and 26, 2023
Time: 12 to 8 pm
Where: Surrey Civic Plaza – 13450 104th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free
Hopscotch Festival
What: Now in its 28th year, the Hopscotch Festival is a “hub of libations and entertainment,” with its cornerstone event, The Grand Tasting Hall, happening on November 24 and 25 at The PNE Forum.
Thousands of enthusiasts will enjoy a week of sipping, tasting, and sampling whisky, spirits, premium beer, and more.
When: November 20 to 26, with Grand Tasting Hall happening on November 24 and 25, 2023
Time: Various times for Master Classes, 6 to 10:30 pm for Grand Tasting Hall
Where: Various venues; Grand Tasting Hall at PNE Forum – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Price: Tickets vary; buy online
VanDusen Festival of Lights 2023
What: Get ready for a walk in a winter wonderland because one of Vancouver’s largest holiday light displays has announced its seasonal return starting this month.
Discover over one million lights across 15 acres at the VanDusen Festival of Lights, with new displays and returning favourites for all ages to enjoy.
When: November 24, 2023 to January 7, 2024 (closed on Christmas Day)
Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)
Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver
Admission: $11-$24, free for children four years and under (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online
Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair 2023
What: The annual Dunbar Holiday Craft Fair will feature over 140 local artisans, thousands of handmade crafts, live entertainment and more. Over 2,000 visitors attend each year to find gifts for friends and families, and there will even be a tree-lighting ceremony at 4 pm. Tickets are available online, by phone, or in person.
When: November 25, 2023
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Dunbar Community Centre – 4747 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Admission: $4 if purchased in advance, $5 at the door
Shrek Rave
What: The Shrek Rave, presented by Modo-Live, is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad, Princess Fiona, or the Three Blind Mice.
DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.
When: November 25, 2023
Time: 10 pm (doors) to 2 am
Where: The Pearl – 881 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $25 plus fees, purchase online
Lights at Lafarge Lake Kickoff
What: Lights at Lafarge, Metro Vancouver’s largest free outdoor winter lights display, is back again for another holiday season.
The annual tradition will illuminate Lafarge Lake in Coquitlam throughout the season, with over 100,000 twinkling lights starting on Friday, November 24.
Guests of all ages can explore the outdoor display that wraps its way entirely around the lake, leading them on a 1.2 km loop through themed zones.
When: November 24, 2023 (Lights are displayed nightly until January 2024)
Time: 5 to 8 pm
Where: Town Centre Park – 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam
Admission: Free
The Comic Strippers
What: A fictitious male stripper troupe, played by a rotating roster of top improv comedians, performs a hilarious and flirtatious comedy show at the ACT Arts Centre. The audience will enjoy improvised sketches, dance breaks, and more in this two-hour, semi-undressed and completely unscripted 19+ show.
When: November 25, 2023
Time: 8 pm
Where: ACT Arts Centre – 11944 Haney Place, Maple Ridge
Tickets: $51, $40 each for a group of 6. Purchase online
Depeche Mode
What: We just can’t get enough of live music. That’s why we’re excited that Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode are bringing the Memento Mori World Tour to Rogers Arena.
Depeche Mode, currently made up of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, are the forefathers of the synth-pop genre. They have over 100 million records and performed for over 35 million fans around the world.
When: November 24, 2023
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Meet and Greet with Vancouver Canucks’ alumna Aaron Volpatti at BCLIQUOR Kelowna
What: BCLIQUOUR Kelowna invites you to a free meet and greet with Vancouver Canucks’ alumna Aaron Volpatti. Take photos with the fan-favourite left winger, get an autograph, and join an exclusive contest that BCLIQUOR is hosting in partnership with Budweiser.
When: November 24, 2023
Time: 4 to 6 pm
Where: BCLIQUOR Kelowna Orchard Park – 1835 Dilworth Dr #109, Kelowna
Admission: Free