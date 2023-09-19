Events

A Shrek-themed rave is returning to Vancouver this fall (PHOTOS)

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Sep 19 2023, 7:05 pm
A Shrek-themed rave is returning to Vancouver this fall (PHOTOS)
Get ready to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure, because a Shrek-tastic dance party is returning to Vancouver this fall.

The Shrek Rave is coming to The Pearl on Saturday, November 25, and tickets are flying faster than Elizabeth the Dragon.

Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave/Instagram

The Shrek Rave, presented by Modo-Live is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad, Princess Fiona, or the Three Blind Mice.

Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave/Instagram

DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.

Get ready to take part in “I’m A Believer” singalongs while enjoying Shrek-themed drinks. The 19+ event will also offer prizes to the best dressed, so get ready to be an “All Star.”

Shrek Rave

Shrek Rave/Instagram

Shrek Rave

When: November 25, 2023
Time: 10 pm (doors) to 2 am
Where: The Pearl – 881 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $25 plus fees, purchase online

