Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Get ready to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure, because a Shrek-tastic dance party is returning to Vancouver this fall.

The Shrek Rave is coming to The Pearl on Saturday, November 25, and tickets are flying faster than Elizabeth the Dragon.

You might also like: Fan-favourite Canadian rockers find connection and inspiration through music

An immersive space experience is landing in Vancouver this fall (PHOTOS)

Taste rare and delicious fruits at the UBC Apple Festival this fall

The Shrek Rave, presented by Modo-Live is notorious for people’s costumes of iconic characters from the classic tale. Get some friends together and dance the night away dressed as Lord Farquaad, Princess Fiona, or the Three Blind Mice.

DJs will be playing memorable Shrek hits while the visuals from the hit films make you feel as happy as an ogre in a swamp.

Get ready to take part in “I’m A Believer” singalongs while enjoying Shrek-themed drinks. The 19+ event will also offer prizes to the best dressed, so get ready to be an “All Star.”

When: November 25, 2023

Time: 10 pm (doors) to 2 am

Where: The Pearl – 881 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Starting at $25 plus fees, purchase online