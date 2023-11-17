Vancouver dog rescue society hosting free pet food bank this month

A Vancouver dog rescue society is helping to ensure our furry friends and family members are cared for this holiday season.

Thank Dog I Am Out (TDIAO), a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding its fifth food bank for dogs, cats, and some small critters on Saturday, November 25.

Susan Patterson, who founded the non-profit in 2009, previously told Daily Hive that pet owners need support more than ever and that TDIAO is ready to help.

“With the fragile economy, the massive increases in basic costs of living, and the general costs of the Holiday season, we decided as an organization to support the community that supports us,” said Patterson.

“Seniors, younger people getting themselves established, and anyone in need, we are thrilled to ease their minds and pocketbooks by providing them with dog and cat food and supplies.

“This will allow them to get through the holiday season with a few extra bucks in their pocket and perhaps the freedom to purchase someone a holiday gift or put something special on their table.”

Pet food banks will be set up outside of five Tisol Pet Nutrition & Supply Stores on Main Street, Davie Street, Arbutus Street, Grandview Highway, and Market Crossing Burnaby.

From 10 am to 4 pm, teams of volunteers will be providing anyone in need of dog or cat food and supplies with enough items to get them through the holiday season.

There will also be kitty litter and a limited amount of food for little pets (like guinea pigs and rabbits) available.

“Please share this special day with your community,” encouraged Patterson, who describes herself as a huge animal lover who wants to make a difference in the world. “Perhaps drive someone to our site if they need a lift or ask a neighbour if they need anything.

“Swing by and share some photos of your furbaby if you would like. Just know that we love our community and it’s a thrill to help anyone who stops by.”

TDIAO is a small dog (30 pounds and under) foster-based organization. It also supports Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside residents monthly by providing pet food and supplies to those in need.

Those wanting to support the fifth TDIAO pet food bank can donate online or visit Tisol’s Arbutus location at 2738 Arbutus Street to purchase a bag of food to be distributed. All donations of $25 or more will receive a tax receipt.

When: November 25, 2023

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Tisol Pet Nutrition & Supply Stores on Main Street, Davie Street, Arbutus Street, Grandview Highway, and Market Crossing Burnaby.

Cost: Free