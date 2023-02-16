Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode are coming to Vancouver

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

We just can’t get enough of live music, and the latest concert announcement for Vancouver features one of the most iconic bands of the ’80s and ’90s.

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Depeche Mode are bringing the Memento Mori World Tour to Rogers Arena on Friday, November 24.

It’s the band’s first tour in five years, and fans can grab tickets when they go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am. Other Canadian cities on the calendar include Toronto, Montreal and Edmonton.

Depeche Mode, currently made up of Dave Gahan and Martin Gore, are the forefathers of the synth-pop genre. They have over 100 million records and performed for over 35 million fans around the world.

The English legends are beloved for memorable hits like “Enjoy the Silence,” “Personal Jesus” and “Policy of Truth.” Their upcoming album, Memento Mori, drops on March 24 with the latest single, “Ghosts Again.”

Don’t miss your chance to see the rock legends this fall at Rogers Arena.

When: November 24, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24 at 10 am