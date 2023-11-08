Hopscotch Festival returns to raise spirits with huge celebration in Vancouver

Hopscotch Festival is just around the corner and it’s bringing a seriously stacked roster of whisky, beer, and spirit makers with it to Vancouver.

Now in its 28th year, the Hopscotch Festival is a “hub of libations and entertainment,” with its cornerstone event, The Grand Tasting Hall, happening on November 24 and 25 at The PNE Forum.

Thousands of enthusiasts will enjoy a week of sipping, tasting, and sampling whisky, spirits, premium beer, and more. And tickets are on sale now.

“Whether you’re seeking intimate master classes on tastings or looking for large-scale events that are accompanied with live music and delicious food, Hopscotch offers a diverse landscape of tasting experiences, catering to all preferences,” said event organizers in a release.

Attendees of The Grand Tasting Hall will discover hundreds of unique products to sample, including Scotch, Japanese, American, and other international whiskies, and BC and international craft and premium beers.

There will also be ciders, wines, spirits, cocktails, and a mouthwatering selection of food.

Guests will be able to pair their favourite beverages with delicious dishes provided by Little Devils Pizza, Lee’s Donuts, Aikona Bilton, La Mezcaleria, Bite of Mexican and more.

And to keep the party atmosphere going, live musical entertainment will be served up by acclaimed singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Philip Bowen, or “Phil Bo.”

Those wanting to learn whisky’s secrets up close can sign up for Hopscotch Festival’s Master Classes in Downtown Vancouver. Each exclusive and intimate class will dive deep into the world of whisky and be led by experts in the field.

Highlights include Master Class Regions, spotlighting Scotland’s distinct whisky regions; The Last Great Malts, showcasing three historic Scottish distilleries; and a Nikka Japanese Whisky Master Class.

