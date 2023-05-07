20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: May 8 to 14

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Springtime fun continues around Metro Vancouver and we’re here to help you make the most of it!

From Mother’s Day celebrations to Shipyards Night Market, Vancouver Canadians baseball, and more, here are 20 things to do from May 8 to 14.

And for more fun things happening around town be sure to check out our Listed section.

What: North Vancouver’s Shipyards Night Market (SYNM) is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Lower Lonsdale in 2023. The popular free event takes place every Friday and features a beer garden, live music, market vendors, and food trucks.

The Shipyards Night Market will also be honouring Ingrid Doerr, the founder of the beloved event, this year.

When: Every Friday from May 12 to September 15, 2023

Time: 3 to 10 pm

Where: The Shipyards — 125 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Cost: Free

Bask in the Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mount Vernon Tulip Blooms

What: Tulip season is in full swing, but there’s only one more week left to bask in the nearby blooms! Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Mount Vernon have their respective tulip festivals, with massive rainbow fields to take photos in or just enjoy the natural beauty of.

When: Now until May 14, 2023

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford; 41310 Royalwood Drive, Chilliwack; 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon

What: Start the week off with a night of side-splitting laughter. Stand-up Comedy at Dundas Eat & Drink features a rotating lineup of local and touring comics. Monday, May 8, features performances by Milton Ng, Dion Arnold, Danika Thibault, Fran Tiernan, Sophia Johnson, and more.

When: May 8, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: 2077 Dundas Street, Vancouver

Cost: $5 plus fees, purchase online

What: Mother’s Day is fast approaching, and Showcase Restaurant is here to help you honour the special moms in your life. Treat them to a delicious brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 10:30 am to 2 pm, with all the works and chef’s action stations. available for everyone to enjoy.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 am to 2 pm

Where: Showcase Restaurant – 1122 West Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $85 per person, $35 for kids 12 and under. Reserve online

What: Science World invites guests to go on a deep dive into the world of skin in its latest exhibit. Skin: Living Armor, Evolving Identity, presented by Acuitas Therapeutics, explores the unique properties of skin in a variety of organisms. Learn about the hyper-sensing skin receptors in crocodilians, the super thick skin of whales, and more.

When: Now until May 29, 2023

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

What: Weaving Cultural Identities is a contemporary textile art exhibit that showcases works from Coast Salish Indigenous weavers and graphic artists as well as from Vancouver’s immigrant Muslim communities.

Themes of multicultural identities and intercultural relations are uncovered in the collaborative exploration of histories. The exhibit also explores uneasy issues of belonging, displacement, diaspora, land, and identity.

When: Now until October 1, 2023 (Closed on Mondays and statutory holidays)

Time: 9:30 am to 5:30 pm (Tuesday to Saturday), noon to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Museum of Surrey — 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free though donations are appreciated

What: Baseball is Back #AtTheNat! Join the Vancouver Canadians all season long and cheer on the future of the Blue Jays. You can enjoy the game while enjoying hot dogs, burgers, popcorn, and all other ballpark favourites along with a cold beer. Plus, don’t miss the exciting theme nights.

The Vancouver Canadians are taking on the Everett AquaSox from May 9 to 14, with themed nights including the opening game presented by Cloverdale Paint, RBC We Care Wednesday supporting United Way, and PlayNow Throwback Thursday with Scratch and Wins for the first 1,000 fans that 19 years and older.

Fans can also catch the Fortis BC Nooner at the Nat on Friday, the Saturday Nat-in-Eh featuring Toyota Pacific Dealers Superstar Series with Steve Lyons, and the A&W Family Fun Sunday with a Mother’s Day Visor Giveaway.

When: May 9 to 14, 2023

Time: Gates open at 6 pm, first pitch at 7:05 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), Gates open at 12 pm, first pitch at 1:05 pm (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Where: Nat Bailey Stadium – 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Start at $20 and can be purchased online at CanadiansBaseball.com, over the phone at 604-872 5232, or in person at the Nat Bailey Box Office

What: Truffles Fine Food is hosting an unmissable Mother’s Day Brunch event at The Garden Cafe in the beautiful VanDusen Botanical Gardens.

At VanDusen, guests can expect a wide range of gourmet brunch menu options to satisfy any palate, including classic dishes like eggs benedict, waffles, mimosas, and more unique options like their seafood cocktail. There will also be some delectable sweet treats, including macarons, cakes, and cookies. Plus, all dishes are made using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients.

When: May 14, 2023

Time: 10:30 am and 1:30 pm

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5151 Oak Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $95 per person, and includes a welcoming mimosa. Children under 11 can dine for $25. Reservations can be made online.

What: Are you currently looking for work? Discover your next career at MOSAIC’s 11th Annual Job Fair on May 9, 2023, at the Croatian Cultural Centre.

Meet with 70+ employers looking to fill various jobs in business, finance, IT, hospitality, trades, healthcare, retail, customer service, and more.

When: May 9, 2023

Time: 10 am to 3 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre – 3250 Commercial Dr, Vancouver

Cost: Free, register online

What: Jurassic Quest experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

When:

Friday, May 12, from 9 am to 8 pm

Saturday, May 13, from 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday, May 14, from 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: General admission from $27.50

What: Eastside Flea features over 50 local vendors offering a variety of items, including handmade goods and vintage clothing, collectibles, plants, artisan foods, and more. Each weekend event will also have food trucks on-site, beverages being served, and a free photo booth.

When: May 13 and 14, May 20 and 21, May 27 and 28, June 3 and 4, June 10 and 11, 2023

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Eastside Studios – 550 Malkin Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: $3, no one turned away for lack of funds

What: Stanley Park Brewing livens up your spring with its Sunsetter Music Series, with each night welcoming a local music artist to perform while guests enjoy SunSetter Fruit Stand beer flights and prize giveaways.​

This month’s music guests include Michael Fabro on Wednesday, May 10, and Brock Phillips on Wednesday, May 17.

When: May 10 and 17, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: Stanley Park Brewpub & Restaurant – 8901 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver

Admission: Free, make reservations online

What: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) is hosting its family-friendly annual open house on Saturday, May 13, with live music, tours around the plant, and more.

The community open house will invite guests to check out Heidelberg Concrete’s huge trucks and honk the air horns. All ages can then play in a giant sandbox, get their face painted, have the chance to win prizes, and more.

When: May 13, 2023

Time: 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Heidelberg Materials (formerly Ocean Concrete) – 1415 Johnston Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Tony Award-winning musical Crazy for You gets the Royal City Musical Theatre treatment this month, and promises to be a heartfelt and rollicking good time. Love It or List It host Todd Talbot stars as Bobby Child, a banker who dreams of the spotlight on Broadway. He concocts a plan to help save a beautiful but decaying theatre but things soon get complicated.

When: May 5 to 7, May 11 to 14, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm (2 pm matinees on Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Massey Theatre – 735 Eighth Avenue, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Show is a hybrid exhibition of over 350 of Emily Carr’s art, media, and design graduates. Works on display during the free event include fine arts, photography and film, animation, industrial design, and illustration. Visitors can explore the showcased pieces in-person at the East Vancouver campus and online.

When: May 11 (opening night), May 15 to 25, 2023. Closed on May 22 for Victoria Day

Time: 7:30 am to 11 pm (Monday to Friday), 8 am to 11 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Emily Carr University of Art + Design – 520 East 1st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Disturbed is a two-time Grammy nominee and was named Rock Artist of the Year in 2017 by the iHeartRadio Music Awards. The Chicago-based rockers have sold over 17 million albums and had their music streamed nearly eight billion times.

When: May 12, 2023

Time: 8 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre — 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various prices. Tickets on sale now

What: Joke Books Comedy! challenges top Vancouver comics to perform their hottest material, then shuffle through the pages of their joke books until the audience shouts, “Stop!” The lineup for May includes Julie Kim, Gina Harms, Randee Neumeyer, Aaron Arya, Nathan Hare, Hooriah Ikram, and host Greta Lin. Proceeds from the show will go to Directions Youth Services.

When: May 12, 2023

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Gallery – 110 Water Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Mother’s Day Traditional Pow Wow of 2023 is being held at Trout Lake Community Centre from May 12 to 14, with a variety of drum groups and dancers, food trucks, and a free pancake breakfast on Saturday and Sunday. Everyone is welcome to attend the festivities

When: May 12 to 14, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: Trout Lake Community Centre – 3360 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Fishing for the perfect Mother’s Day plans? Why not try something a little different this year and enjoy a magical evening under the sea?

On Sunday, May 14, Vancouver Aquarium will be hosting a very special dining experience, featuring a thoughtfully curated three-course meal handcrafted by its Executive Chef David Lee. Guests will get to delight their taste buds with some seriously mouth-watering flavours, all while taking in the natural beauty of the aquarium’s awe-inspiring moonlit habitats.

When: Sunday, May 14

Time: 7 pm to 10 pm

Where: Vancouver Aquarium — 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Price: $187.50 including tax — tickets available here

What: Celebrating its 8th annual event this year, BC Distilled will feature dozens of local distilleries and exhibitors from across the province, including Wayward Distillery, Sons of Vancouver Distillery, and Indigenous World Spirits, to name just a few. From vodka to whisky to gin, a range of spirit types will be available to sample.

Food trucks will also be on-site from 5 to 7:30 pm

Where: May 13, 2023

Time: 6 to 9 pm

Where: Croatian Cultural Centre — 3250 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $70 plus fees, purchase online

What: Enjoy a double-header of laughter with Instant Theatre’s improvised comedy. First up at Conscious Lab is Bekhand, a showcase of up-and-coming Iranian female actors performing improv with a Persian twist. Then stick around for Laughter Lab and “Director’s Cut,” with five improvisers becoming movie directors for the night.

When: May 12, 2023

Time: 7 pm and 9:30 pm

Where: Conscious Lab – 422 Richards Street #Suite 200, Vancouver

Cost: Various prices. Purchase online