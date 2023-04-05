Canada's largest tulip festival is about to bloom in Abbotsford (PHOTOS)

EventsSpringOutdoors

Canada's largest tulip festival is about to bloom in Abbotsford

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
Apr 5 2023
Abbotsford Tulip Festival (Lakeland Flowers/Submitted)
The country’s biggest tulip festival is about to bloom in the Fraser Valley and the natural beauty will definitely be worth the drive.

Lakeland Farms has announced the return of the Abbotsford Tulip Festival starting on Friday, April 14.

This year’s event features a gargantuan garden, with more than 70 varieties of stunning tulips spread over 27 acres.

“Initially, our plans were to host smaller crowds to enjoy the flower fields,” said Nick Warmerdam, farmer and owner of Lakeland Flowers, in a release. “After hearing how the crowds wished that Abbotsford still had a tulip festival, we decided to bring it back and planted tulips, winter canola, daffodils, blooming cover crops, hydrangea, peonies, lavender, and sunflowers.

“We love seeing families and friends create memories at the farm. Visitors will be able to see the flowers from multiple angles.”

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Nick Warmerdam, farmer and owner of Lakeland Flowers/Submitted

Abbotsford Tulip Festival will feature kilometres of walking trails and specialty varietals like fringe tulips and double tulips that have been imported from Holland. There will also be a legacy tulip named after Dutch immigrant and farmer Peter Warmerdam.

Bring a camera with you as the fields will have photo ops including bicycles and swings. On select weekends during the fest, guests can enjoy live music nights and food trucks.

Visitors can pack their own picnic and can also purchase fresh-cut tulips to bring home with them.

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Abbotsford Tulip Festival (Lakeland Flowers/Facebook)

Lakeland Flowers opened in the Sumas Prairie during the spring of 2021 with a smaller U-pick operation but was unable to forward the following year because of the devastating fall floods.

The team at the farm has now planted over 100 acres, including 27 acres of tulips and 20 acres of sunflowers so that visitors can enjoy six months of flower festivals in 2023.

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Abbotsford Tulip Festival (Lakeland Flowers/Facebook)

“Bloom, the original Abbotsford Tulip Festival, was a successful event that brought hundreds of thousands of people to Abbotsford to experience 10 acres of vibrant flowers,” said Craig Nichols, executive director of Tourism Abbotsford, in a statement. “Owner and organizer, Alexis Szarek (nee Warmerdam), did an excellent job of creating and operating this festival. To have a tulip festival of this size is fantastic and we are excited to welcome the crowds back to Abbotsford.”

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

Abbotsford Tulip Festival (Lakeland Flowers/Submitted)

Abbotsford Tulip Festival

When: April 14 to May 14, 2023
Time: 6 am to 8 pm
Where: 3663 Marion Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Advance online prices: $8 (Monday to Friday from 8 am to dusk), $15 (Saturday and Sunday from 8 am to dusk). $15 for early light special (Sunday to Friday from 6 am to 8 am (starting April 24). Day-of online and door tickets will also be available. Purchase online

