Calling all dino fans! The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Vancouver and Abbotsford soon.

As part of its Canadian tour, the Jurassic Quest exhibit is bringing its herd of animatronic dinosaurs to BC, and tickets are available now.

This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

One experience that might not be exactly accurate, but is still really cool, is the ability to ride some of the dinos, as some of the dinosaurs wandering around will let children ride them.

Kids will also be able to meet the animatronic dinosaurs of tomorrow with the unbelievably adorable Baby Dino area.

This year, the Excavation Station will let you dig for fossils and “uncover ancient secrets like triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils, and more,” according to a release.

Jurassic Quest has worked with paleontologists to ensure the dinosaurs are as realistic as possible.

When:

Friday, May 12, from 9 am to 8 pm

Saturday, May 13, from 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday, May 14, from 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place

Cost: General admission from $27.50

When:

Friday, May 19, from 1 pm to 8 pm

Saturday, May 20, from 9 am to 8 pm

Sunday, May 21, from 9 am to 8 pm

Monday, May 22, from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition

Cost: General admission from $27.50

With files from Daily Hive Staff.