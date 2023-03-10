Events

North America's biggest dinosaur exhibit is coming to Vancouver next month

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Mar 10 2023, 12:02 am
North America's biggest dinosaur exhibit is coming to Vancouver next month
Jurassic Quest/Facebook
FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Saint Patricks Day Boat Party Vancouver 2023

Sat, March 18, 8:30pm

Saint Patricks Day Boat Party Vancouver 2023
BTS Club Night Vancouver: Spring Break Edition

Sun, March 19, 7:00pm

BTS Club Night Vancouver: Spring Break Edition
Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy

Tue, March 21, 9:00pm

Normal Good - Stand Up Comedy
Big Easter Run

Sat, April 8, 1:00pm

Big Easter Run
Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Calling all dino fans! The biggest dinosaur exhibit in North America is coming to Vancouver and Abbotsford soon.

As part of its Canadian tour, the Jurassic Quest exhibit is bringing its herd of animatronic dinosaurs to BC, and tickets are available now.

Jurassic Quest/Submitted

This incredible experience includes life-like dinosaurs, dinosaur rides, live dinosaur shows, bounce houses, inflatable attractions, and more.

Some dinosaurs even walk around and interact with the guests, giving you a small taste of what it would be like if these creatures still roamed the earth.

dinosaur

Jurassic Quest

One experience that might not be exactly accurate, but is still really cool, is the ability to ride some of the dinos, as some of the dinosaurs wandering around will let children ride them.

Kids will also be able to meet the animatronic dinosaurs of tomorrow with the unbelievably adorable Baby Dino area.

dinosaur Calgary

Jurassic Quest

This year, the Excavation Station will let you dig for fossils and “uncover ancient secrets like triceratops fossils, T-rex fossils, and more,” according to a release.

Jurassic Quest has worked with paleontologists to ensure the dinosaurs are as realistic as possible.

Jurassic Quest in Vancouver

When:

  • Friday, May 12, from 9 am to 8 pm
  • Saturday, May 13, from 9 am to 8 pm
  • Sunday, May 14, from 9 am to 4 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre – 1055 Canada Place
Cost: General admission from $27.50

Jurassic Quest in Abbotsford

When:

  • Friday, May 19, from 1 pm to 8 pm
  • Saturday, May 20, from 9 am to 8 pm
  • Sunday, May 21, from 9 am to 8 pm
  • Monday, May 22, from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Tradex Trade and Exhibition
Cost: General admission from $27.50

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.