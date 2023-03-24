A gorgeous tulip paradise is ready to bloom under two hours from Vancouver (PHOTOS)

Spring is in full bloom, and you can soon find yourself surrounded by tens of thousands of spectacular flowers just a short road trip from Vancouver.

Tulip Town in Mount Vernon will open its fields to eager visitors from April 1 to 30.

The annual event has welcomed hundreds of thousands of people from around the world for nearly 40 years. And this year’s Tulip Town promises to be even more magical than ever.

“As soon as visitors pass through the white ticket booth, they’ll be greeted by nearly 100,000 tulips in our newly renovated display garden,” said Kristen Keltz, CEO of Spinach Bus Ventures, which owns and operates Tulip Town. “We have once again planted early, mid, and late varieties of tulips in the field as part of our best efforts to have colour throughout the month.

“Of course, Mother Nature will dictate when the blooms will be out in full force. The warmer the weather in the coming days, the more colour we will have on the farm starting in April.”

There are a bunch of photo ops awaiting you at Tulip Town, including a giant tulip-shaped garden with a canal running through it.

Dogs are welcome for free on the five acres of Skagit Valley farmland all month long, with special opening weekend events for pooches. Bring your four-legged flower lover along for professional dog portraits, a dog treat bar hosted by Seattle Barkery, and a dog photo contest.

Guests will discover over 55 varieties of tulips at this year’s event and can take an old-school trolley through the fields if the weather is cooperating.

After you have tip-toed through the tulips, visit Tulip Town’s retail boutique to shop for artisan wares, goods, and gifts from Skagit Acres.

Then relax in the sunshine with ice cream and treats from Skagit Landing. Or visit the beer and wine garden for adult beverages from local makers.

Local anthophiles will be happy to know the five acres of pristine Skagit Valley farmland is less than a two-hour drive away. So make plans to visit Tulip Town while it’s in bloom.

When: April 1 to 30, 2023

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 9 am to 7 pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Where: Tulip Town — 15002 Bradshaw Road, Mount Vernon

Tickets: Ages 12+, $15 online and $17 at gate; Senior and military, $13 online and $15 at gate; Ages 6 to 11, $7 online and $10 at gate. Children 5 and under and pet dogs are free. Purchase online.